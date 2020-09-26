Parklane scores 39-unanswered points in win over Brookhaven Academy

Parklane was listed as the visiting team in Friday night’s game against Brookhaven Academy, but to the Pioneers, it felt like home. They fed off of the energy of the crowd inside of John I. Hurst Stadium on the campus of Southwest Mississippi Community College and used that to their advantage picking up a 39-7 win over the Brookhaven Academy Cougars.
Brookhaven Academy was celebrating Pink Night recognizing those who battled or are currently battling cancer.
After winning the toss and electing to defer the Pioneers (3-1) defense tried to set the tone with a stop. However, the Cougars’ (2-2) offense got into a rhythm putting together a long drive before Tyler Fortenberry connected with Dylan Fortenberry on a 10-yard touchdown pass and with the PAT, the Pioneers found themselves down 7-0.
“We had some breakdowns on that first drive defensively and I don’t know if it was the lights on or the hype that got them out of position, but after that we played great defense all night,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said.
On its first offensive possession, Parklane answered right back. Senior quarterback Conner Wilson put together a six-play, 61-yard drive that culminated when he connected with junior receiver Jordan Anthony on a 34-yard touchdown strike. Christian Ming added the two-point conversion putting the Pioneers up 8-7, a lead they wouldn’t give up.
Following a three-and-out by the Pioneer defense, it didn’t take long for the offense to add to the lead. Just three plays into the ensuing drive, Ben McGregor scored from eight yards out. The two-point try was no good, but Parklane enjoyed a 14-7 advantage.
Again, the Pioneer defense gave Tyler Fortenberry fits, sacking the senior quarterback for a 12-yard loss. Getting pressure on the quarterback was one of the main goals, the Pioneers wanted to accomplish in the game. And it payed dividends for the defense as a whole.
“We knew what we needed to do, and we are really gelling right now,” said Jake Spring who led the defense with nine tackles on the evening. “Our defense ends and linemen got a lot of pressure on the quarterback and it takes a bunch of pressure off the defensive backs.”
After getting the ball back the Pioneers made it 3-for-3 in scoring on offensive drives. This time it was an 18-yard touchdown run by Ming that capped-off a four-play, 44-yard drive that made the score 20-7.
One Achilles heel for the Pioneers all night was penalties as they were flagged 14 times for 104 yards including one that negated a long punt return by Jeremiah Dillon about halfway through the second quarter.
With under a minute to go in the first half, Dillon was on the receiving end of a 69-yard touchdown pass from Wilson. “We just went out there and played what we practiced, executed the plan and got the W,” said Dillon a junior receiver who recently got an offer from Ole Miss.
Wilson also had a big night completing 5-of-7 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
On the opening drive of the second half, it was Ming’s turn once again to shine. The senior began the drive with a 54-yard run and punched it in from five yards out on the ensuing play growing Parklane’s lead to 35-7 at the 11:34 mark of the third quarter.
“The line blocked excellent tonight and the holes opened up,” said Ming who finished with 138 yards and two scores on 13 carries. “Everybody did a great job and this was a team win.”
Parklane added one more rushing score with just over 6:00 to go in the contest as Luke Doyle got into the act with a one-yard run.
Overall, Coach Stutzman was very pleased with his team’s win adding that it provides a big boost of momentum heading into next week when the Pioneers resume conference play at home against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
“The kids are feeling really good and we haven’t played MRA at home in what seemed like three years,” he said. “We have a chance to get after them at our place and I believe that the crowd is going to help us.”
