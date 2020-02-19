200-plus see NCAA tennis match in McComb

The less-than-favorable weather conditions may have delayed the start time but that didn’t steer away hundreds of spectators who came to FitLife Sportsplex Sunday to watch Division I tennis.
The Southeastern Louisiana University women faced the University of Wyoming, with the Cowgirls claiming victory in both doubles and singles play.
But the event in general was deemed a success by FitLife owner Jerry Ivey.
“I am so excited,” he said. “With the rain earlier I was a little discouraged if we would get it in but we finally got the courts dry enough and it has been so exciting to watch. These girls are pounding the ball.”
Spectators got to witness simultaneous action across three courts of play as the doubles matches preceded the singles. FitLife tennis pro Dean Clower Sr. — like Ivey — was ecstatic to bring the event to McComb.
“You saw some phenomenal, phenomenal tennis that hasn’t been played here in a very long, long time,” he said. “The fact that we were in a rain delay and there were over 200 people who sat and waited for hours. That was in itself was as exciting as the tennis.”
He added that while the SLU women are used to playing outdoors and in similar conditions, it was a whole new experience for the Wyoming team, according to their coach, his son Dean Jr.
“He said ‘Dad, this is the first time this year that they hit outdoors and that they played below 5,000 feet in elevation,” Clower Sr. said.
Dean Jr., who came up with the idea of bringing his team down to McComb to compete, was blown away by the experience after the match ended.
“Amazing, the people here are amazing,” he said. “My whole team just loves the community here and loves the hospitality. I believe this is a great venue for a college tennis match. You’ve got the seating, you’ve got the atmosphere, the energy. We will probably do it again.”
Despite the loss, SLU coach Jason Hayes was also pleased with how his team played against a tough Wyoming squad and the accommodations at FitLife.
“It felt like an unbelievable environment and we enjoyed playing here,” he said. “It is great because I’ve known Dean for a long time and to bring something like this and bring what college tennis to other people. There is nothing like college tennis.
“We were thrilled to be here. We couldn’t be happier win or lose.”
