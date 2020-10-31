LOCAL

North Pike 27, South Pike 26, OT

McComb 26, Raymond 14

Jackson Aca. 48, Parklane Aca. 28

Bogue Chitto 27, Loyd Star 20

Franklin Co. 22, Jefferson County 12

Jefferson Davis County 39, Tylertown 18

Glenbrook, La. 55, Centreville Aca. 26

Winona Christian 49, Amite School 0

STATE

Amory 31, Belmont 13

Baldwyn 48, Falkner 0

Booneville 14, Nettleton 6

Brandon 42, Northwest Rankin 21

Brookhaven 41, Natchez 38

Byhalia 28, Independence 27

Calhoun Aca. 32, Deer Creek School 24

Calhoun City 34, J.Z. George 0

Choctaw County 55, Hatley 14

Christian Collegiate 34, Rebul Aca. 12

Clarksdale 49, Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 0

Clinton 49, Greenville 0

Crystal Springs 42, St. Andrew's 19

DeSoto, Ark. 36, North Sunflower Aca. 22

East Central 35, Pearl River Central 0

East Union 43, Strayhorn 6

East Webster 40, Bruce 0

Enterprise Clarke 48, Puckett 0

Eupora 21, Houston 20

Florence 24, Richland 8

French Camp 48, Vardaman 13

Hattiesburg 19, Gautier 13

Itawamba AHS 42, Caledonia 28

Jackson Prep 20, Presbyterian Christian 7

Kemper County 48, Forest 46

Lafayette 24, Columbus 18

Lake Cormorant 30, Saltillo 6

Laurel 26, Bay Springs 20

Louisville 29, Kosciusko 9

Madison Central 38, Germantown 6

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 45, Oak Forest, La. 13

Mendenhall 28, Quitman 22

Meridian 15, Terry 7

Morton 44, Pelahatchie 7

Mount Olive 20, Richton 7

Myrtle 22, Coldwater 18

Nanih Waiya 38, Smithville 0

New Albany 42, Ripley 0

Newton 24, East Marion 22

Newton County 50, Northeast Jones 0

North Pontotoc 49, Corinth 46

Noxapater 16, Hamilton 14

Oak Grove 47, Pearl 7

Olive Branch 28, Lewisburg 14

Oxford 37, Hernando 27

Purvis 28, Greene County 13

Raleigh 14, Velma Jackson 0

Scott Central 44, Lake 0

Sebastopol 42, Leake County 20

Senatobia 44, Water Valley 14

South Panola 36, Warren Central 35, 2OT

Southaven 9, DeSoto Central 7

St. Joseph-Madison 41, Riverside 28

TCPS 51, Okolona 20

Tishomingo County 47, Potts Camp 0

Tupelo 34, Horn Lake 13

Union 40, Philadelphia 21

Walnut 36, Mantachie 21

Wesson 38, Enterprise Lincoln 8

West Lauderdale 44, Northeast Lauderdale 13

West Marion 12, Seminary 0

West Point 41, New Hope 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56, Prentiss Christian 0

MAIS Class 2A

First Round

Delta Streets 40, Hebron Christian 0

Humphreys Aca. 34, Columbus Christian 14

MAIS Class 3A

First Round

Indianola Aca. 42, Benton Academy 13

St. Joseph-Greenville 35, Tunica Academy 0

MAIS Class 4A

First Round

Brookhaven Academy 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 6

Canton Academy 42, Bowling Green, La. 26

Tri-County Aca. 21, Kirk Aca. 14

MAIS Class 5A

First Round

Hartfield Academy def. Magnolia Heights, forfeit

Park Place Christian Academy 30, Copiah Aca. 20

Pillow Aca. 62, St. Aloysius 28

Starkville Aca. 26, Simpson Aca. 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Faith Academy, Ala. vs. Lumberton, ccd.

Northpoint Christian vs. Harding Academy, Tenn., ccd.

Shannon vs. Pontotoc, ccd.

