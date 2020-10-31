LOCAL
North Pike 27, South Pike 26, OT
McComb 26, Raymond 14
Jackson Aca. 48, Parklane Aca. 28
Bogue Chitto 27, Loyd Star 20
Franklin Co. 22, Jefferson County 12
Jefferson Davis County 39, Tylertown 18
Glenbrook, La. 55, Centreville Aca. 26
Winona Christian 49, Amite School 0
STATE
Amory 31, Belmont 13
Baldwyn 48, Falkner 0
Booneville 14, Nettleton 6
Brandon 42, Northwest Rankin 21
Brookhaven 41, Natchez 38
Byhalia 28, Independence 27
Calhoun Aca. 32, Deer Creek School 24
Calhoun City 34, J.Z. George 0
Choctaw County 55, Hatley 14
Christian Collegiate 34, Rebul Aca. 12
Clarksdale 49, Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 0
Clinton 49, Greenville 0
Crystal Springs 42, St. Andrew's 19
DeSoto, Ark. 36, North Sunflower Aca. 22
East Central 35, Pearl River Central 0
East Union 43, Strayhorn 6
East Webster 40, Bruce 0
Enterprise Clarke 48, Puckett 0
Eupora 21, Houston 20
Florence 24, Richland 8
French Camp 48, Vardaman 13
Hattiesburg 19, Gautier 13
Itawamba AHS 42, Caledonia 28
Jackson Prep 20, Presbyterian Christian 7
Kemper County 48, Forest 46
Lafayette 24, Columbus 18
Lake Cormorant 30, Saltillo 6
Laurel 26, Bay Springs 20
Louisville 29, Kosciusko 9
Madison Central 38, Germantown 6
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 45, Oak Forest, La. 13
Mendenhall 28, Quitman 22
Meridian 15, Terry 7
Morton 44, Pelahatchie 7
Mount Olive 20, Richton 7
Myrtle 22, Coldwater 18
Nanih Waiya 38, Smithville 0
New Albany 42, Ripley 0
Newton 24, East Marion 22
Newton County 50, Northeast Jones 0
North Pontotoc 49, Corinth 46
Noxapater 16, Hamilton 14
Oak Grove 47, Pearl 7
Olive Branch 28, Lewisburg 14
Oxford 37, Hernando 27
Purvis 28, Greene County 13
Raleigh 14, Velma Jackson 0
Scott Central 44, Lake 0
Sebastopol 42, Leake County 20
Senatobia 44, Water Valley 14
South Panola 36, Warren Central 35, 2OT
Southaven 9, DeSoto Central 7
St. Joseph-Madison 41, Riverside 28
TCPS 51, Okolona 20
Tishomingo County 47, Potts Camp 0
Tupelo 34, Horn Lake 13
Union 40, Philadelphia 21
Walnut 36, Mantachie 21
Wesson 38, Enterprise Lincoln 8
West Lauderdale 44, Northeast Lauderdale 13
West Marion 12, Seminary 0
West Point 41, New Hope 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56, Prentiss Christian 0
MAIS Class 2A
First Round
Delta Streets 40, Hebron Christian 0
Humphreys Aca. 34, Columbus Christian 14
MAIS Class 3A
First Round
Indianola Aca. 42, Benton Academy 13
St. Joseph-Greenville 35, Tunica Academy 0
MAIS Class 4A
First Round
Brookhaven Academy 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 6
Canton Academy 42, Bowling Green, La. 26
Tri-County Aca. 21, Kirk Aca. 14
MAIS Class 5A
First Round
Hartfield Academy def. Magnolia Heights, forfeit
Park Place Christian Academy 30, Copiah Aca. 20
Pillow Aca. 62, St. Aloysius 28
Starkville Aca. 26, Simpson Aca. 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Faith Academy, Ala. vs. Lumberton, ccd.
Northpoint Christian vs. Harding Academy, Tenn., ccd.
Shannon vs. Pontotoc, ccd.
