N. Pike girls, S. Pike boys get pick up key district wins

Just four days after picking up a convincing home win over Lawrence County, the North Pike girls carried that momentum over to Tuesday’s road contest against South Pike, picking up a 44-20 decision over the Eagles.
“Against South Pike in a rivalry game, I am going to enjoy this,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “I am very, very proud of my kids of how they composed themselves.”
Junior Amari Davis led the way for the Jaguars (9-6, 3-2) with a game-high 23 points including four makes from beyond the 3-point line. She also finished with 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. And while she is happy to have another strong game, she credits her offense as a whole for playing well against a rival in South Pike.
“We were making the extra pass and reading the gaps,” she said. “We have been working on giving teammates easier shots and I just think that worked for us and we hit them.”
Even though the offense shined throughout the contest, the defense made arguably a bigger statement especially in the opening quarter when the Eagles (7-7, 2-4) were held scoreless. South Pike got multiple chances to score in the paint but had trouble getting the shots to drop as they were contested by a tough Jaguars defense.
With an nine-point lead heading into the second quarter, North Pike picked up where it left off in the first. While Davis and Alaia Crossley provided a score each, Jamey McDaniel took the reins.
The senior — who finished with 12 points — had her best quarter of the night with six point including the first and last makes of the second quarter for the Jaguars. The latter gave the visitors a 20-8 halftime lead.
Despite being down, the Eagles continued to fight but lacked a consistency on offense. On the other end of the floor Davis continued to lead the charge with 14 second half points helping North Pike ride off with the win.
After the game, South Pike head coach Hilton Harrell said that he was disappointed in the way that his team played.
“We struggled defensively, we struggled offensively,” he said. “We just struggled as a team, as a whole. We have to do some tough work in house to make sure that we can come out and compete better than we did tonight.”
Eagles edge Jaguars
Even though they were still without their floor general in junior Jaborri McGhee, the South Pike Eagles were able to get over a slow start before pulling out a 47-43 home win Tuesday over a scrappy North Pike Jaguar team.
“We just picked it up defensively, because offensively, we were struggling,” said Harrell, who also coaches the boys team. “We were trying to get our defense to create some offense.”
The Jaguars (4-9, 0-5) got off to a solid start in the first half, displaying a balanced attack to jump ahead 15-12.
The turnaround for the Eagles (10-5, 3-2) came in the third quarter as Derrick McNeil and Zaveon Williams put the team on their backs. McNeil put up six points while Williams added five. As a team, South Pike closed out the third quarter on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 26 going into the fourth.
A Marquis Brown basket kicked off the scoring for the Eagles in the final eight minutes of play before Ricki Harrell answered. South Pike then got into rhythm with a 6-0 rally, consisting of baskets from Brown, Williams and Mason Wilks, giving the Eagles the lead.
Despite being down, North Pike continued to fight and pulled within two on two separate occasions but could not draw even again.
Williams led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points including going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Even though he was the top scorer, he said that as a team, everyone needs elevate their game and continue putting forth a strong effort.
“I feel like everybody has to step up,” he said. “We all have to play ball.”
North Pike coach Terrell Anderson said that the turnover bug haunted his team in the loss.
“Once again, turnovers killed us. That has kind of been the story for the whole season,” he said. “I know that we are playing with a bunch of guys who are inexperienced, but when you have over 20 turnovers in a game, it is going to be hard for you to win.”
Kentrail Smith was the leading scorer for the Jaguars with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.