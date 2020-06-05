North Pike's Sha'Toria Vigne signs with Holmes Community College

In a high school career that got off to a rocky start with injuries and an illness, North Pike’s Sha’Toria Vigne has battled back to form and has shined on the court since then, earning a scholarship with Holmes Community College.
Vigne celebrated signing with the Bulldgos Thursday afternoon at North Pike High School surrounded by a few family members, teammates and coaches.
She remembers the wave of emotion that came over her after getting the offer in January from Holmes coach Jamilah Johns Andrews.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just got offered a full scholarship,’ ” she said. “It was a blessing to me.”
Vigne looked at it as the result of all of the hard work that she put in both in the classroom and on the court getting past an illness and knee injury.
“It felt good because I have been working so hard this year,” she said. “I put in extra reps, extra time in the gym, shooting more. And I knew that with my grades, I had to keep them to get where I wanted to go.”
Not long after getting the offer, Vigne went to work, researching the Bulldogs, analyzing their type of offense and how she could fit in it.
Vigne said that with her versatility, she believes she can handle whatever position Andrews gives her.
“With their offense, I can play either guard or I can play in the post,” she said. “Coach told me that I can play all around and that their offense is a lot like ours at North Pike. She said that you can play any position.”
Vigne, who wants to study nursing, visited the campus in Goodman just before the coronavirus pandemic.
She is thankful to get her visit in before restrictions were put in place.
And she is also thankful that Goodman is just under a two-hour drive for her friends and family who want to come watch her play.
North Pike head coach Laura Holman said Vigne has worked hard to earn this opportunity to play JUCO ball, adding that she has faith she will succeed even further.
“I think that she is going to do great there, I am glad that they were able to pick her up,” she said. “I really think that she is one of those kids that you are going to catch her during her sophomore year at Holmes and she will definitely get picked up to play another two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.