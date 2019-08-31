Centreville Academy put up a fight in Franklinton, LA. against Bowling Green but a late 4th down touchdown did the Tigers in as they fell to the Buccaneers, 14-12.
The Tigers controlled much of the first half as they were able to sustain multiple drives pushing the ball inside the red zone. Centreville came up empty on its first trip into the red zone as Bowling Green was able to come up big defensively turning the ball over on downs.
Shortly after, the Tigers took yet another drive inside the red zone where they would commit their first turnover of the night losing a fumble by running back Cade Hurst.
After a scorless first half, the Tigers received the ball to open the second and were able to put together their first touchdown scoring drive of the night.
Hurst overcame his earlier turnover and rumbled his way across the goal line.
The touchdown came late in the 3rd quarter making the score 6-0 at the end of the period.
Defensively, Centreville was able to get on and off the field much of the night but midway through the fourth quarter Bowling Green got its first touchdown of the night and added a two-point conversion to take its first lead.
The Tigers received the kickoff and drove down the field scoring with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jaden Morris found wide receiver Colby Welch on a 65-yard connection.
Centreville recaptured the lead but again they was unable to convert the two-point conversion making the score 12-8.
Down by four, Bowling Green would not go quietly into the night. With 11 seconds left on the clock the Buccaneers were able to find a receiver in the corner of the endzone on 4th and goal from the 18-yard line with what proved to be a game winning touchdown pass.
The Bucs failed on their two-point conversion but recaptured the lead by a score of 14-12.
Centreville finished the night with 208 rushing yards.
Cason Clark led the way with 31 carries for 127 yards, while Cade Hurst had 22 carries of his own for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Logan Longmire led the Tiger defense with four tackles. Dalton Peterson had an interception and a fumble recovery while Welch added an interception of his own.
Centreville returns home on Friday to host the Silliman Wildcats.
