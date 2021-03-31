North Pike baseball topples South Pike

After not getting to finish out the series against Raymond last week due to inclement weather, the North Pike Jaguars wanted to get back into rhythm. And they did just that Monday, picking up a 21-0 home win over district rival South Pike in four innings.
“I said I don’t care about what anybody else does, I care about what we do how we play and how we act and my guys did exactly what they were asked,” North Pike head coach George Lott said. “That is what I want them to do.”
The Jaguars (7-3, 2-0) put senior Jackson Fortenberry on the mound in just his fourth appearance this year. Fortenberry went two innings, striking out one while giving up no hits and no walks.
“I felt fantastic,” Fortenberry said. “I threw a bullpen session yesterday and I felt really, really good going into it. I had a lot of fun with it. Normally when I pitch I seem a bit tense when I am on the mound, however, I knew that I had a good defense behind my back.”
After retiring the Eagles in order in the first, the Jaguars put up runs early on. With the bases loaded via a pair of walks and a hit batsman, Jace Brown was hit bringing leadoff hitter Alex Perry home, putting North Pike on top 1-0.
An RBI single by Cade Rush resulted in another run before a sacrifice fly by Fortenberry — three batters later —brought Rush home making it a 5-0 game in favor of the hosts.
A C.J. McArthur ground out scored another run before an RBI single from Perry and an RBI double from Brown, the latter of which resulted in two runs, completed the Jaguars’ scoring in the inning putting them up 9-0.
The young Eagles continued to fight and made contact with the ball but they were hit right at Jaguar defenders.
“We hit the ball actually better tonight than we have been hitting but we just hit it to somebody,” South Pike head coach Chet Dear said.
It was more of the same offensively for the Jaguars in the second inning as they plated an additional five runs in the winning with three of them coming off of RBI singles from Perry, Peyton Badon and Rush.
In the third, JP Johnson took over pitching duties for North Pike. And the senior picked up where Fortenberry left off striking out two of the first three batters he faced keeping the Eagles from getting anything going offensively.
In the bottom half of the inning, Coach Lott went mostly with his bench players giving his young guys valuable playing time. One of those reserves is Artrell Coney who delivered with an RBI single bringing Jermarius Lewis home making the score 19-0. Another was Blaine White who recorded an RBI, hitting into a fielder’s choice giving North Pike its 21st and final run of the game.
Both teams return to action Thursday evening with Games 2 and 3 of the series taking place at North Pike.
