SMCC alum Cliff Collins hired as Bears' head football coach

For Cliff Collins, the next move in his coaching career was an easy one.
The former Southwest Mississippi Community College football star and defensive backs coach is now returning to his alma matter to lead the Bears.
“(It’s my) first head coaching job and I am excited,” Collins said. “I am ready to get down there and get working. I’ve got some guys that I will bring with me. We are getting some recruits and I sent some offers last night (Tuesday) already.”
SMCC trustees present for the month’s meeting on Tuesday night unanimously approved Collins, who was one of three candidates interviewed Friday by a search committee including President Dr. Steve Bishop, Vice President Blake Brewer, Athletic Director Bill Wallace and soccer coach Zach Mills.
“We were very impressed by coach Collins,” Brewer told the board. “He was very confident and energetic, and knowledgeable about X’s and O’s. I love the term he used, ‘get back home.’ I’m glad we could steal him from EMCC.”
Collins returns to Summit following two stints in Scooba with East Mississippi Community College. During runs from 2008-15 and 2017-20, Collins won five national championships with the Lions as their defensive coordinator under head coach Buddy Stephens. He spent 2016 coaching at Jackson State.
He will jump right into his new position and will not be coaching at East Mississippi next spring when they resume play.
However, Collins said he is extremely grateful of his time in Scooba working
under Stephens.
“I followed coach and I learned a lot on how to build a football program and what you need to be successful,” he said.
Collins said he is hoping to bringing a similar winning attitude and atmosphere back to Summit, where he was a member of the 2001 Bears team, the last to compete for a state JUCO championship.
“My thing is to make the kids enjoy playing the game, make the coaches enjoy coming to work and putting on a show for the community,” he said.
While playing for the Bears, Collins started out at quarterback and receiver before eventually making the move over to the defensive side as a safety.
Collins graduated from SMCC after just three semesters before moving on to playing at Ole Miss.
He spent two years coaching at Hinds Community College before coming back to SMCC as a defensive backs coach from 2006-07.
His return to SMCC also reunites him with Bishop, who once taught Collins.
“He actually taught me speech 21 years ago, I am glad I didn’t act up in his class,” Collins joked.
During his time as a recruiter, Collins has built numerous relationships with coaches all over Mississippi and he believes that will help him when it comes to looking for kids to bring to his football program.
And while he knows that there is a rich tradition of talent both in and outside Mississippi, he knows that there is plenty here in the southwest corner of the state.
“That is going to be my first priority, taking care of home,” he said.
“Guys down there in Walthall, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson, there is a lot of speed in that area. They are fast and there are some physical guys, and I know that. There are a lot of good athletes.”
Collins is aware of the recent struggles SMCC has endured during the previous regime and he is anxious to turn that around. But he said he won’t feel pressure to do so.
“There is no pressure for me, I am going to come in and do my job and win some football games,” he said. “That is what coaches are hired to do. There is no pressure, I am a winner. I think that if anybody puts pressure on me it will be myself, it is going to be me for not winning a football game. My main goal is developing young men and making sure that they get out and get graduated and become successful. If I can do that, we will win football games.”
Collins and his wife Gernika are the parents of 18-year old Parys and 11-year old Caiya.
