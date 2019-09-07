Salem went into Friday's home contest seeking its first win of the year. And despite putting up a fight, the Wildcats came up short, falling to the Loyd Star Hornets, 36-20.
The Wildcats managed 251 yards for the night, which included 187 on the ground.
Sophomore Tony Smith led Salem in rushing with 84 yards on 18 carries.
Senior Adryane James chipped in 64 yards on 17 carries.
Junior quarterback Rusty Hope completed 2-of-6 passes on the night for 21 yards.
Hope left the contest with an injury, allowing junior Tyson Rushing to step in at quarterback. Rushing went 3-for-6 for 43 yards and an interception.
The Wildcat's offense and defense both turned in better performances this week despite the loss.
Javion Bridges led the Wildcat defense with 15 tackles. James along with sophomore Ty’Kevius Harris had 10 total tackles.
Salem will be home once again Friday as it plays host to Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.