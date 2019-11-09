For the second year in a row, Centreville traveled to Winona to take on the Winona Christian in the playoffs. Last year C.A. was able to come away with a convincing win, however on this go-around, the Stars had something else in mind as they came away with a 45-26 victory.
Centreville received the opening kick off and looked to go to work early but on the second play of the game, the Tigers laid the ball on the ground committing their first of many turnovers.
Winona scored their first touchdown of the game easily as the Stars receiver shook off a would-be tackler and found nothing but daylight in front of him. The extra point was unsuccessful, but the Tiger trailed 6-0.
After a Centreville punt, the Tigers defense came up big with a turnover giving them the ball deep in Winona territory.
Quarterback Jaden Morris found Dalton Peterson on a post corner in the back of the endzone for the Tigers’ first score of the contest, tying the game at 6.
Winona controlled much of the rest of the half, scoring three more times and extending its lead to 27-6.
Just before the half, the CA cut into the Stars’ lead as Morris found Peterson once again for his second score of the game. The point after was missed making the score at the half, 27-12.
The second half would be all Winona as the Stars took the opening kick back for a touchdown killing any hope the Tigers had in getting back in the game.
CA fell short of its goal to make it to the state championship for the second year in a row, but the coaches gave them praise, saying that they could not have asked for a better group of young men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.