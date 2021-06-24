SMCC’s Harris happy to have camp back

After not being able to hold the event last year due to COVID-19, Southwest Mississippi Community College head women’s basketball coach Brent Harris was all smiles this week as he brought back his annual camp.
The 2021 Brent Harris Team Shootouts attracted 11 high school girls teams from both Mississippi and Louisiana, with some schools playing both JV and varsity games. The two-day camp took place on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s a huge asset to us in recruiting,” Harris said. “It kind of gives us a leg up.”
But it also allows the players to see SMCC up close possibly helping in their decision on where to play college basketball.
“We’ve got a lot to say, we’ve got a beautiful campus and we’ve done a few things that we can sell as far as our program,” Harris said. “It does help if they can come in and see it, see banners, see our locker room, see things and get to know us on a personal level.”
Harris also wants the event to provide a different competition for the teams that participate.
“The goal is sometimes in camp in high school, you get in a cycle of playing the same people and we try if we can get different classes and different areas of the state, that is the goal so they get to see some new competition,” he said. “When I was in high school coaching, you get tired of seeing the same people and the same defenses and the same all the time. This year, I think that we have a good mix of middle of the state, coast and we even have some from Louisiana.”
The 11 teams who participated this year in the camp were North Pike, Florence, West Lincoln, Puckett, Brookhaven, Pearl, Pascagoula, Terry, Wayne County and Louisiana teams Loranger and Bowling Green.
North Pike coach Laura Holman said the camp allows her team another chance to strengthen their bond.
“It is always loaded with well-coached teams and it is in the end of the summer usually so you get to figure out how much information they retained, are they ready and it gives you a good idea of where you need to start in August,” she said.
However, this year’s event also provided her with a notion of how her team can play minus one of its leaders, Amari Davis. The rising senior suffered an ACL injury earlier in the year and has been on the mend. She said she will be ready for the upcoming year and in the meantime she is rooting on her teammates.
