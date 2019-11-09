The records were thrown out the window Friday night in Liberty as the Amite County Trojans played host to the Collins Tigers in their Class 2A opener.
Despite being the higher seed and being the home team, the Trojans had no answer to the Tiger attack, falling 48-12.
The Trojans (6-6) took possession first and grabbed an early lead without even bringing its offense on the field. Sophomore Kobe Johnson recorded a 99 yard kick return for a touchdown, making the score 6-0.
Collins took the ball down to the Amite County 5-yard line on its opening drive. But miscues combined with stellar defensive play from the Trojans forced a turnover on downs.
Amite County also showed its flaws as on its next possession, the Trojans were backed up all the way to their own goal line.
On a third and long play the Tigers snagged an interception and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was no good, tying the game at 6.
After Amite County was forced to punt on its next possession, Collins used the running game to move down the field before punching it in from 3 yards out and adding an extra point to go up 14-6 late in the 1st quarter.
The second quarter saw the Tigers continue flexing its muscle with a strong running game, breaking off a 34 yard run and then scoring on a 19-yard scamper. After the conversion, the Tigers took a 22-6 advantage.
Amite County was again forced to punt on its next drive. On the kick, the Collins returner muffed the punt but was able to recover and get a 39-yard return for a touchdown making the score 28-6.
The Tigers went back to their ground game, increasing their lead to 34-6 following a 55-yard touchdown run.
Early in the second half, the Trojan defense stepped up and stopped the Tigers but the offense could not keep up with the momentum, again giving the ball back to Collins via a punt.
And the Tigers made them pay, recording an 18-yard touchdown run.
A 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derick Cosby to Jakoby Mikel, allowed the Trojans to inch closer at 40-12.
But the Tigers pulled away again on a 19-yard touchdown pass which came following a 30 yard run.
“We started off good with the kick return but things seemed to go bad after that and we just couldn’t recover," Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said. "Injuries had us playing a lot of defensive players out of position and it seemed to affect us up front where our defensive line was always out of place.”
The Trojans were led on the night by the senior trio that led the way for them most of the year. Shoshun Boss finished with 62 yards to go over 1000 rushing on the season. Mikel caught 4 passes for 91 yards to finish with over 850 yards receiving on the year and Derick Cosby passed for 93 yards and a touchdown to give him over 1500 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air.
Defensively junior Dontavious Hughes led the way making 11 tackles to finish with 117 on the season. Seniors Trent Jones and Kendarion Bell added 8 and 7 tackles respectively.
“This group of seniors worked very hard this year and played with heart and always continued to fight," Lumpkin said. "I think their leadership will carry over to the younger guys and help them to get better next year.”
