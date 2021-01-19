It may not have been the best scoring night for his team, but McComb girls head coach Charlton Grey will take the outcome as his Tigers pulled out a 43-42 road win Friday night against Raymond.
“It was a tough game and we pulled it out,” he said. “Raymond came out with their game plan and we just sort of stuck to what we were doing. It wasn’t glamorous but it was a victory.”
Defense was key early on for the Tigers (10-3, 4-0), as they held a stellar Rangers team to just eight first quarter points.
On the other side, McComb’s offense sputtered a bit in the opening quarter, but it was efficient enough to help give the visitors an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
McComb put together another 11-point quarter, but its defense began to struggle. Raymond converted 7-of-8 free throws in the period as it put McComb behind 24-22 at the half.
In the second half, however, the Rangers struggled from the line going 10-of-19.
After getting five points in the first half, Tiger junior Kinesha Harris picked up her game in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, complementing makes from Deondrea Young, Keaunna Cruse and a pair of free throws from Chanel Gayden.
Down the stretch, three consecutive field goals from Gayden coupled with a basket and free throw from Harris gave the Tigers just enough to pull out the win.
Harris led McComb with 14 points while Gayden had 10.
McComb boys struggle in loss
Even though they played a better brand of basketball during the final three quarters of Friday’s road game against Raymond, the McComb boys could not overcome a slow start against the Rangers, falling 81-60.
“We came out really flat at the beginning of the game and that really killed us, “McComb head coach Karshae Peterson said. “From then on we played pretty well but we just dug a pretty big hole in the first quarter.”
During that first quarter, the Tigers (5-6, 1-3) were out-scored 21-8 with the majority of the Rangers’ scoring coming from Jabarie Robinson.
In the second quarter, McComb began to get into a groove offensively. Makes from the free throw line were key as the Tigers converted 6-of-9 in the quarter.
Trailing 37-20 entering the third quarter, the Tigers continued to fight, putting up their best offensive period of the night. Ten points from Jameer Lewis coupled with seven from Nick Perkins helped pace McComb who outscored Raymond by 12 in the quarter.
And even though they continued their stellar play offensively with another 17 points in the fourth, the Rangers got back on track putting up 22 to secure the win. Lewis led the Tigers with 21 points.
