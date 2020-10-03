LOCAL
South Pike 38, McComb 32
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 41, Parklane Aca. 12
Natchez at North Pike, ccd.
Bogue Chitto 34, Amite County 32
Columbia 47, Tylertown 0
Franklin Co. 24, Wilkinson County 8
Sebastopol 44, Salem 6
Sylva-Bay Aca. 38, Centreville Aca. 6
Amite School Center 19, Newton County Acad. 6
STATE
Adams Christian 31, Brookhaven Academy 20
Amory 37, Kossuth 29
Bay 45, Pass Christian 43
Biggersville 54, Ashland 0
Booneville 50, Alcorn Central 14
Calhoun Aca. 58, Kemper Aca. 20
Carroll Aca. 22, Winona Christian 14
Cathedral 48, Clinton Christian Academy 21
Center Hill 24, Columbus 22
Choctaw County 27, Aberdeen 25
Clarksdale 41, Yazoo City 14
Clinton 24, South Panola 21
Copiah Aca. 18, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Corinth 52, Tishomingo County 20
D'Iberville 27, Ocean Springs 24
DeSoto, Ark. 38, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 30
Delta Aca. 48, Columbus Christian 18
Delta Streets 68, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0
East Union 42, Mantachie 7
Enterprise Lincoln 22, Loyd Star 8
Eupora 14, Bruce 0
Florence 8, Quitman 0
Forest 39, Clarkdale 36
French Camp 32, West Lowndes 12
George County 28, Brandon 10
Greenville Christian 46, Canton Academy 14
Harrison Central 42, Biloxi 14
Hartfield Academy 55, East Rankin Aca. 10
Horn Lake 54, DeSoto Central 22
Independence 53, Holly Springs 20
Indianola Aca. 31, Benton Academy 12
Itawamba AHS 26, South Pontotoc 14
Jackson Prep 30, Jackson Aca. 10
Jefferson County 12, Port Gibson 0
Kemper County 28, Morton 27
Lafayette 35, Grenada 14
Lake 47, Pisgah 41
Lake Cormorant 40, New Hope 21
Lamar School 51, Columbia Academy 0
Lawrence County 55, Raymond 35
Leake Aca. 49, Washington School 6
Lee Academy, Ark. 44, Deer Creek School 20
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 28, Kirk Aca. 22
Louisville 53, Northeast Lauderdale 13
Lumberton 44, Sacred Heart 0
Madison Central 38, Winona 14
Magee 28, Seminary 22
Manchester Aca. 42, Humphreys Aca. 6
Marshall Aca. 25, Tunica Academy 12
McAdams 14, St. Joseph-Madison 13
Meridian 53, Pearl 34
Moss Point 26, St. Stanislaus 0
Myrtle 49, Falkner 0
Neshoba Central 34, Vicksburg 6
Nettleton 48, Belmont 31
North Delta 38, Magnolia Heights 28
North Panola 20, Senatobia 14
Noxubee County 15, Houston 13
Oak Grove 37, Petal 20
Oak Hill Aca. 47, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 20
Oxford 39, Lewisburg 7
Pascagoula 44, Hattiesburg 20
Picayune 47, Gautier 43
Pontotoc 36, Mooreville 8
Poplarville 69, Forrest Co. AHS 8
Presbyterian Christian 35, Oak Forest, La. 14
Raleigh 48, Crystal Springs 14
Richland 14, Northeast Jones 6
Ridgeland 44, Cleveland Central 12
Ripley 35, North Pontotoc 21
Riverside 14, O'Bannon 8
Scott Central 41, Philadelphia 18
Shannon 34, Caledonia 28, OT
Simpson Aca. 47, Winston Aca. 7
Smithville 27, Vardaman 21
St. Andrew's 17, McLaurin 8
St. Martin 21, Salmen, La. 9
Starkville 41, Germantown 7
Starkville Aca. 42, Pillow Aca. 7
Stone 40, Purvis 22
Strayhorn 30, Potts Camp 6
Stringer 25, Resurrection Catholic 10
Sumrall 41, Greene County 14
Tri-County Aca. 34, Central Hinds Aca. 9
Tupelo 21, Olive Branch 7
Union 35, Newton 12
Unity Christian 30, Hebron Christian 8
Velma Jackson 32, Yazoo County 0
Walnut 55, J.Z. George 28
Water Valley 27, Byhalia 13
Wayne Aca. 35, Richton 8
Wayne County 28, Pearl River Central 7
Wesson 52, West Lincoln 0
West Lauderdale 42, Leake Central 7
West Marion 38, Jefferson Davis County 6
West Point 27, Saltillo 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 61, Christian Collegiate 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookhaven vs. Laurel, ccd.
Coahoma Co. vs. Palmer, ccd.
Coldwater vs. Baldwyn, ccd.
East Webster vs. Calhoun City, ccd.
Hernando vs. Southaven, ccd.
Newton County vs. Mendenhall, ccd.
Okolona vs. Hamilton, ccd.
St. Joseph-Greenville vs. Humphreys, ccd.
