South Pike 38, McComb 32

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 41, Parklane Aca. 12

Natchez at North Pike, ccd.

Bogue Chitto 34, Amite County 32

Columbia 47, Tylertown 0

Franklin Co. 24, Wilkinson County 8

Sebastopol 44, Salem 6

Sylva-Bay Aca. 38, Centreville Aca. 6

Amite School Center 19, Newton County Acad. 6

STATE

Adams Christian 31, Brookhaven Academy 20

Amory 37, Kossuth 29

Bay 45, Pass Christian 43

Biggersville 54, Ashland 0

Booneville 50, Alcorn Central 14

Calhoun Aca. 58, Kemper Aca. 20

Carroll Aca. 22, Winona Christian 14

Cathedral 48, Clinton Christian Academy 21

Center Hill 24, Columbus 22

Choctaw County 27, Aberdeen 25

Clarksdale 41, Yazoo City 14

Clinton 24, South Panola 21

Copiah Aca. 18, Park Place Christian Academy 0

Corinth 52, Tishomingo County 20

D'Iberville 27, Ocean Springs 24

DeSoto, Ark. 38, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 30

Delta Aca. 48, Columbus Christian 18

Delta Streets 68, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0

East Union 42, Mantachie 7

Enterprise Lincoln 22, Loyd Star 8

Eupora 14, Bruce 0

Florence 8, Quitman 0

Forest 39, Clarkdale 36

French Camp 32, West Lowndes 12

George County 28, Brandon 10

Greenville Christian 46, Canton Academy 14

Harrison Central 42, Biloxi 14

Hartfield Academy 55, East Rankin Aca. 10

Horn Lake 54, DeSoto Central 22

Independence 53, Holly Springs 20

Indianola Aca. 31, Benton Academy 12

Itawamba AHS 26, South Pontotoc 14

Jackson Prep 30, Jackson Aca. 10

Jefferson County 12, Port Gibson 0

Kemper County 28, Morton 27

Lafayette 35, Grenada 14

Lake 47, Pisgah 41

Lake Cormorant 40, New Hope 21

Lamar School 51, Columbia Academy 0

Lawrence County 55, Raymond 35

Leake Aca. 49, Washington School 6

Lee Academy, Ark. 44, Deer Creek School 20

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 28, Kirk Aca. 22

Louisville 53, Northeast Lauderdale 13

Lumberton 44, Sacred Heart 0

Madison Central 38, Winona 14

Magee 28, Seminary 22

Manchester Aca. 42, Humphreys Aca. 6

Marshall Aca. 25, Tunica Academy 12

McAdams 14, St. Joseph-Madison 13

Meridian 53, Pearl 34

Moss Point 26, St. Stanislaus 0

Myrtle 49, Falkner 0

Neshoba Central 34, Vicksburg 6

Nettleton 48, Belmont 31

North Delta 38, Magnolia Heights 28

North Panola 20, Senatobia 14

Noxubee County 15, Houston 13

Oak Grove 37, Petal 20

Oak Hill Aca. 47, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 20

Oxford 39, Lewisburg 7

Pascagoula 44, Hattiesburg 20

Picayune 47, Gautier 43

Pontotoc 36, Mooreville 8

Poplarville 69, Forrest Co. AHS 8

Presbyterian Christian 35, Oak Forest, La. 14

Raleigh 48, Crystal Springs 14

Richland 14, Northeast Jones 6

Ridgeland 44, Cleveland Central 12

Ripley 35, North Pontotoc 21

Riverside 14, O'Bannon 8

Scott Central 41, Philadelphia 18

Shannon 34, Caledonia 28, OT

Simpson Aca. 47, Winston Aca. 7

Smithville 27, Vardaman 21

St. Andrew's 17, McLaurin 8

St. Martin 21, Salmen, La. 9

Starkville 41, Germantown 7

Starkville Aca. 42, Pillow Aca. 7

Stone 40, Purvis 22

Strayhorn 30, Potts Camp 6

Stringer 25, Resurrection Catholic 10

Sumrall 41, Greene County 14

Tri-County Aca. 34, Central Hinds Aca. 9

Tupelo 21, Olive Branch 7

Union 35, Newton 12

Unity Christian 30, Hebron Christian 8

Velma Jackson 32, Yazoo County 0

Walnut 55, J.Z. George 28

Water Valley 27, Byhalia 13

Wayne Aca. 35, Richton 8

Wayne County 28, Pearl River Central 7

Wesson 52, West Lincoln 0

West Lauderdale 42, Leake Central 7

West Marion 38, Jefferson Davis County 6

West Point 27, Saltillo 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 61, Christian Collegiate 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookhaven vs. Laurel, ccd.

Coahoma Co. vs. Palmer, ccd.

Coldwater vs. Baldwyn, ccd.

East Webster vs. Calhoun City, ccd.

Hernando vs. Southaven, ccd.

Newton County vs. Mendenhall, ccd.

Okolona vs. Hamilton, ccd.

St. Joseph-Greenville vs. Humphreys, ccd.

