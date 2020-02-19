Super Bowl Champ Charvarius Ward honored in home coming

It was the perfect setting for a celebration — blue skies and sunny weather on a day where one of McComb’s own returned home to be honored.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to a hero’s welcome, less than two weeks after winning the Super Bowl.
Winning the title was a great achievement for Ward, but the love and support he received when coming home was just as special of a feeling for him.
“It is one of the best days of my life,” he said. “All of these people came out here and they treated me like royalty. I felt their love and I just want to say to everybody that I love them, and I appreciate all of the love and support that I am getting from everybody.”
Ward’s big day started with a parade through McComb, giving everyone who lined the streets the chance to show their support.
The parade concluded at McComb High School’s C.C. Moore Stadium for a ceremony at the same location where Ward turned in some stellar performances on the football field on Friday nights, helping to jump-start his path to the pros.
Hundreds sat in the stands on the home side of the stadium witnessing several individuals, from elected officials to current and former members of the McComb High family, praise Ward.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley presented him with a key to the city and issued a proclamation along with Summit Mayor Percy Robinson, Sen. Tammy Witherspoon of Magnolia and Rep. Daryl Porter Jr. of Summit.
Officials praised Ward with his path to success, noting that he did more than shine on the field for the Tigers, Hinds Community College and Middle Tennessee State. He also excelled in the classroom.
“I came a long way from Community Park Apartments,” Ward said.
“It is hard to make it out of McComb, Mississippi. I just want to give all these kids hope, that they can make it too, not just in football but anything they want to do. You have to work for what you want. If you want something bad enough, you have to work and grind for it.”
The Super Bowl win for Ward comes in just his second year in the NFL.
He said the two-week period between winning the AFC Title and the Super Bowl was surreal. “They treated us like royalty. I don’t want anyone to think that I am better than them, but they treated us like royalty like we are above everybody, but we are on the same level as them. It is a great feeling,” he said.
Ward was happy to see the amount of people who showed up for the parade and ceremony to show their support.
The love for his hometown was evident throughout his career and it was displayed when his team plays on Sunday Night Football on NBC. During the broadcasts, when the players were introduced many would state their name and which college they attended, but for Ward he showed love for his hometown, stating, “Charvarius Ward, McComb, Mississippi.”
“I love McComb, I love McComb to death,” he said. “I just want to give back as much as we can. To come back and give back to these kids as much as we can. I want to put McComb, Mississippi, on the map. We are a small city but there is a lot of talent down here.”
Joining Ward at the ceremony was his mother Tanya, his siblings and his grandparents.
Tanya said she is overjoyed to see the amount of support shown to Charvarius.
“It actually means a lot because I always say, where you are from doesn’t determine where you will go,” she said. “There are so many people who came out today to support and we love it. It is big but at the end of the day, your city comes out. It doesn’t matter who they root for, they still came out to support.”
