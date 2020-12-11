The McComb Tigers, over the past few years, have been known to rely on their inside game in order to generate the majority of their scoring.
However, Tuesday night at Natchez, it was a guard that played the biggest role. Senior Edric Spurlock scored a team-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, leading the Tigers to a 43-42 overtime win over the Bulldogs.
“He was really big,” McComb head coach Karshae Peterson said of Spurlock. “We are mostly inside-oriented and they tried to play and take away the inside. My guards played good and Spurlock was the main one. That was a big plus for us.”
Two of Spurlock’s 3-pointers came in the second quarter as the Tigers were going neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs, who implemented their own weapon in senior swingman Trevon Jackson, who had a game-high 19 points.
The turning point in the game came in the fourth quarter. The Tigers entered the period trailing 31-25 before its defense played a pivotal role. The Bulldogs were held to just four points in the quarter.
Meanwhile, McComb’s offense had its best quarter of the night, with 13 points, which included makes from Spurlock, Jameer Lewis, Eric Powell and Jaylin Nunnery.
The offensive surge forced overtime and the Tigers pulled out the narrow win, halting a three-game slide in the series between McComb and Natchez.
Tigers roll past Bulldogs
Going into Tuesday’s road game against Natchez, McComb’s girls were searching for more of the same magic that helped get them off to a 3-0 start.
And they found that in the form of strong post game play and free throw shooting in a 61-40 win.
“My girls surprised me, because its been a you play here, you play there and then you don’t play kind of season,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “When I saw them execute the way that they executed, I was very, very happy.”
While the Tigers (4-0) got off to a strong start on offense with seniors Deondrea Young and Allaijah Gamble leading the charge with six points apiece in the first half, the defense was arguably better.
The Bulldogs were held to no made field goals in the first quarter, setting the tone for the Tiger defense.
Leading 21-10 at the half, McComb kept pouring it on, getting big contributions from both Gamble and Chanel Gayden.
The duo combined for 27 of McComb’s 40 second half points helping to lead the Tigers to the win.
Gayden finished with 19 points while Gamble had 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.