Even though they were without leading scorer Jaborri McGhee, the South Pike Eagles got big-time play from other key players, including a game-winning shot from Yajari Jackson with just seconds to go to pull out a 38-36 road victory Tuesday over Lawrence County.
“Jackson only had five points, but it seemed like 20 when he hit that runner going down the lane with only four seconds left on the clock with the score tied,” South Pike head coach Hilton Harrell said.
While Harrell praised Jackson’s play in the contest, including his big shot down the stretch, he was pleased with his whole team’s effort without McGhee, who was out for personal reasons.
“The way that we came out and played was smart, hard and we rebounded the ball exceptionally well,” he said.”
Another key contribution came from Derrick McNeil. Playing in his first game of the year, the junior scored nine points for the Eagles (9-4, 2-1) including a basket in the opening quarter, helping to pace his team. In addition to McNeil’s make, 3-pointers from Zaveon Williams and Jackson helped set the tone for the visitors.
Leading 18-13 at the half, Williams stepped his game up in the third quarter with three 3-pointers which was complemented by another three points from McNeil. While the Eagles surged on offense, their defense struggled a bit as the Cougars pulled within three at 30-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
From there, the Eagles battled hard before Jackson’s game winner in the closing seconds helped South Pike pull out the narrow road win.
S. Pike girls soar in win
Coming off their tough loss to Raymond on Friday, South Pike’s girls wanted to bounce back and in a big way. And they did just that as they got 12 points from a returning Shayla Johnson and a team-high 16 points from senior Traniya Bates in a 49-36 road win Tuesday over Lawrence County.
“They played very solid on defense and was very smart on offense,” said Harrell, who also coaches the girls squad. “They went back to playing with an identity.”
Right out of the gate, the offense for the Eagles (7-5, 2-2) was clicking, scoring in a variety of ways with field goals from Jania Tobias and Tatiana Butler and 3-pointers and free throws from both Bates and Johnson. When the dust settled South Pike found itself on top 19-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Another solid effort from Bates was matched by one from Symiahya Jackson, keeping the Eagles ahead at the half.
In the final two quarters of play, an enhanced defensive showing in the third combined with stellar free throw shooting was big for South Pike. The Eagles connected on 15-of-20 attempts as they rode off with the win.
