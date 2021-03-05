Parklane shuts out visiting Centreville

In a game that was originally scheduled to take place two weeks prior but was delayed due to inclement weather, the Parklane Pioneers grabbed an early lead and never let up, defeating Centreville 13-0 in five innings at home on Wednesday.
Parklane head coach Robert Young was pleased with his team picking up the win, adding that work is still being done for his team to get even better.
“We are just trying to figure some parts out, we have a lot of moving parts,” he said. “If we find that and find our stroke, I think that we are going to be a decent ball club.”
A multitude of Pioneers (6-1) contributed to the win offensively, with Jaden Morris recording three RBIs while both Micah Weeks and Bruner Rushing had a pair apiece.
The most significant performance, however, came from pitcher Doc Adams, who went the distance for the Pioneers, striking out seven Tigers while only giving up two hits and three walks.
“It wasn’t too bad out there, I just had to throw strikes and my defense had me the whole game,” he said. “I felt pretty good. I pitched the other night and my arm was hurting a little bit but I got it back tonight, I felt pretty good and I just threw strikes.”
Right out of the gate, Parklane made its mark. In the first, Adams retired the side in order, striking out two. His offense gave him some immediate help, with three runs coming via two Centerville errors and a fielder’s choice.
That lead grew the following inning after back-to-back bases loaded walks from Christian Ming and Jake Reeves, Sam Crowe getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and sacrifice flies from Weeks and Spencer Wilson.
When the dust settled, the Pioneers took an 8-0 lead.
In the third, Morris brought Jesse Smith and Conner Wilson home on a double deep to center field.
Rushing followed suit the following inning with a two-RBI double of his own, allowing Conner Wilson and Jake Spring to touch home growing the lead for the hosts to 13-0.
Looking to close out the contest, Adams ran into a bit of trouble early in the fifth giving up a walk.
But he quickly regrouped, retiring the next three batters in order to seal the win for his team.
Coach Young praised his young pitcher’s performance after the game.
“Last week we threw him against West Marion and he gave me five solid (innings),” Young said. “I felt like today he earned a starting job and went out there, had a heck of a day and got his first high school win.”
