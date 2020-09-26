The McComb Tigers were more than itching to play a football game after not having a contest the last two weeks.
Senior quarterback Chris Roberson made up for lost time, completing 11-of-14 passes for 250 yards and two scores, while also chipping in 145 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the homestanding Tigers to a 47-14 romp over the visiting Tigers from Bay High School Friday night.
His efforts helped McComb to amass 490 yards of total offense on the night with 240 on the ground, 250 in the air. McComb head Coach Willie Brown said afterwards that his quarterback didn’t do it single handedly.
“We’re going to run the offense through him (Roberson),” Brown said. “But he had a lot of support tonight. We knew we needed to be aggressive because we felt that that team was going to be aggressive and we needed to match that.”
Roberson said afterwards his receivers played a big part in his big game. “You have to love those guys," he said. "It makes my job so much easier. They were coming to me telling me just throw it up, and I trusted them and they held my back up on that one.”
McComb (2-0) scored on its’ second possession of the night. Roberson froze the BHS defense with a beautiful play fake that nearly caused the officials to blow the play dead, only for them to realize he was weaving his way through the defense for a 43-yard score. Ryan Tidwell’s PAT gave McComb a 7-0 lead with 3:30 to play in the opening quarter.
“We were just ready to play,” Roberson said. “It was a rough two weeks not playing.”
The MHS defense set up the next score of the night, stopping Bay on a fake punt from their own 18 yard line. Roberson took over at the BHS 25 and three plays later, scored on a 1-yard sneak to give McComb a 14-0 lead. The play was set up by a 23 yard catch and run by Jeremiah Ratliff, who was forced out just before crossing the goal line. Ratliff finished the night as MHS’ leading receiver with six receptions for 117 yards.
Lakevion Harris, who saw more carries as McComb was without the services of running back Wiltayvious Herbert, scored on a 5-yard run with just under seven minutes to play in the first half. McComb attempted a fake PAT which was no good, leaving them with a 20-0 lead. The play was set up again by a Roberson to Ratliff connection, this time for 45 yards down to the BHS 5.
The visitors took the ensuing kickoff and marched 59 yards in 11 plays to get on the scoreboard. Senior quarterback Josh Peters scored on a one yard sneak and the PAT cut the lead to 20-7. Most of the heavy lifting on the drive was done by junior running back Noah Cutter who had a 14 yard run, and a 21 yard reception on a fourth down to set up the score. Cutter was a workhorse for BHS, carrying 19 times for 72 yards.
“He is a tough kid,” Brown said of Cutter after the game. “He gave us a challenge and our defense was able to rise to that challenge.”
McComb added another score before halftime as Roberson connected with Jameer Lewis for a 23 yard score. Lewis got a great block from Kendall Isaac to spring him for the touchdown, and McComb led 27-7 at halftime.
The best opportunity for Bay to get back into the contest took place when they held the ball for nearly seven minutes to start the third quarter but it came away empty.
On the ensuing possession, Roberson connected with Edric Spurlock for a 54 yard pass to the BHS 30. Then following a pass interference penalty against the visitors on a fourth down, Roberson found Lewis from 19 yards out to put McComb ahead 34-7. Lewis finished the evening with two receptions, both for scores, and 42 yards.
Lewis made his presence felt defensively on the next play from scrimmage, coming from his defensive end position to record a sack and force a fumble that was recovered by McComb, giving the Tiger offense outstanding field position at the BHS 27. Seven plays later Harris scored from six yards out as the horn sounded to end the third quarter.
Carmello Simpson took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score to cut the BHS deficit to 41-14. However it was too little, too late as Roberson engineered one final drive for McComb, capping the scoring on a 1-yard sneak for his third rushing touchdown on the night.
McComb will open 6-4A play next Friday when they travel to take on South Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.