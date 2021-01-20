The Amite County School Board decided late last week to cancel high school athletic competitions for the remainder of the school year.
The decision, which was handed down from Superintendent Don Cuevas, was made due to the rising number of positive coronavirus test numbers within the school system.
It affects the remainder of the basketball seasons for boys and girls, as well as baseball, powerlifting and boys and girls track.
Cuevas said that it was tough to work around the contagiousness of the virus in an indoor setting. He said the decision to shut down sports was made as opposed to the possibility of continuously postponing games for spring sports.
This is not the first time that school officials have had to deal with the virus and athletics.
Cuevas noted that the Trojans’ basketball teams went into quarantine toward the end of 2020. They had hoped to resume play in January, when district play started, but the shutdown continued due to the numbers remaining high.
“We had a big outbreak, really quick, with the virus,” Cuevas said.
“We shut down for a while and that is when the numbers were really spiking so we decided as a school board to hold off for the beginning of the year until district play started and of course since the first of the year, the numbers have been higher. So for safety, we decided to keep education at the forefront of things and that it would be better to go ahead and put it off for the rest of the year.”
Even though the student athletes will not be able to compete against opposing teams, Cuevas said they will still get plenty of practice and conditioning during the spring semester, with teams setting up dedicated school hours for that.
“Basketball will have fourth block, baseball will have fourth block,” Cuevas said. “They will still be working on sports themselves for our school. They just won’t be playing anyone else.”
Cuevas said that while it is a disappointing decision because some seniors will miss competition during their final year at Amite County, safety has to be the school district’s number-one priority. He said his administration has received positive feedback on the decision.
Cuevas said teams are hoping to return to campus over the summer for practice, beginning June 1.
“Just like last year, we will go to where we can open the facilities again, but we have to follow the same protocol that we had to last summer,” he said.
