Davis notches 1,000th point in N. Pike win

North Pike’s Amari Davis knew her 1,000th career point milestone was approaching, but scoring it wasn’t the main objective for her Saturday.
She was focused on getting a win over Franklin County during the Bobby Nelson McComb Lions Club Shootout.
While the humble junior conquered her goal of leading the Jaguars to a 55-29 win, her 25 points in the game put her at 1,001 career points.
She also recorded 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the victory.
“It just means a lot to us,” Davis said. “We finally went out there and played together and the whole time. It wasn’t a one-person or two on five, it was a whole team win.”
In addition to the getting the win, she is thankful to score her 1,000th point. She said she didn’t even know it happened until she looked over at her teammates and saw them celebrating.
“I didn’t know, I knew that I was close, but I didn’t know that it was that point,” she said. “It was a wide open layup and I was just by myself and it was an easy lay in. I look over and the bench is just going crazy and Coach Brooke (Eccles) told me that, ‘You just hit 1,000.’ It was great, it was great.”
Davis said it was special for her to share the moment with her teammates, who have been a big help to her in achieving the milestone.
“It was amazing, we are such a tight group,” she said. “We just love everybody and the love on the team is just amazing.”
The combination of Davis and senior Jamey McDaniel got the Jaguars (2-2) off to a strong start.
The duo combined for 22 of North Pike’s 29 first half points.
“We looked comfortable with the ball in our hands and we haven’t really looked that way all year,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “We played with a lot of composure and we looked to create easy shots and Amari Davis played exceptionally well today.”
That strong play continued in the second half as, in addition to Davis and McDaniel, the Jaguars got key baskets from Gabby Simmons, Gabby James and Tanivea Miller to help pull away for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.