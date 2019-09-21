Eager to bounce back after last week’s 47-3 loss at home to Mize, Bogue Chitto got off to a positive start on the road against Puckett, but the Bobcats could not keep it going, falling 47-28.
“We just hurt ourselves too many times tonight with turnovers and lack of execution,” Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. “We had the ball inside the 10-yard line four different times and two of those times on the 1-yard line. On all four of those drives we came away with zero points.”
The Bobcats (2-3) struck first late in the opening quarter when Zach Upkins hauled in a pass from Shaw King and took it to the house for a 59-yard score putting the visitors up 7-0 early.
But it took the Wolves only 15 seconds to respond as they tied the game following a 58-yard run by Ty’vez Tate.
Only four seconds into the second quarter, Puckett took the lead when Zay Taylor found the end zone from six yards out. The Wolves added one more score in the first half on a 69-yard run by Tate increasing the Bobcat deficit to 21-7.
Tristan Buffington hauled in a King pass from 43 yards out with under a minute to go in the second quarter to pull Bogue Chitto closer. But the Wolves got the last laugh in the first half as Tate hooked up with Price Tullos on a 26-yard touchdown pass with :03 to go making the score 28-14.
About halfway through the third quarter Tate scored on a 35-yard run. Less than a minute later, the Wolves regained possession and added more points as Taylor found the end zone again, this time from 45 yards out making the score 41-14.
Late in the third quarter, King plunged into the end zone from a yard out pulling the Bobcats closer at 41-20.
After Taylor scored his third touchdown on the night in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats answered with a Reid Smith 5-yard run making the score 47-28. However, Puckett held on for the win, handing Bogue Chitto its second-straight loss.
King finished 15-of-28 for 343, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Upkins caught seven balls for 142 yards and a score.
A disappointed Sartin said after the game that his players had plenty of chances to get back in the ball game but they could not capitalize.
“We had opportunities and we just did not capitalize on those opportunities,” Sartin said. “Defensively we have to do a better job of tackling. We cannot give up that amount of points and expect to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.