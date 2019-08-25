The Centreville Academy Tigers kicked off the 2019 season on a positive note Friday night as they defeated the New Orleans Home School Saints, 30-7.
The Saints drew first blood after taking the opening kick off back for a touchdown and adding the extra point taking an early 7-0 lead.
Centreville's offense sputtered the first couple of drives before finding a rhythm scoring 30 unanswered points.
Tiger quarterback Jaden Morris found Colby Welch for Centreville's first touchdown of the night. Cason Clark added a two-point conversion giving the Tigers their first lead of the night at 8-7.
Later in the first quarter Cason Clark added another touchdown as the Tiger offensive line pushed the Saints off the ball creating a few nice running lanes. After one quarter of play Centreville led 16-7.
Early in the second quarter, Morris completed his second passing touchdown of the night as he found Dalton Peterson making the score 24-7 following a successful two-point conversion.
The next drive for the Tiger offense paid off as Cade Hurst rumbled in the end zone for a rushing touchdown.
The second half was filled with young, inexperienced Tiger players seeing the field for the first time in a varsity uniform.
It was an early test for Centreville as it will have its work cut out for the remainder of the season.
The remainder of the schedule for the Tigers will have them playing six of their remaining nine games against higher class opponents with the first taking place Friday.
Centreville will travel to Franklinton, LA to take on the Bowling Green Buccaneers.
