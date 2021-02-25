Johnson gets 100th win as SMCC splits

In a makeup from a rain-out on Feb. 5, the Southwest Mississippi Community College softball team finished off Holmes in Game 1 with a 10-3 victory.
However, unfortunately Game 2 did not go in the favor of the Bears as they fell to the Bulldogs 3-2 in extra innings.
The win in Game 1 was the 100th career victory for head coach Shea Johnson. He was presented with a glass plaque for his accomplishment.
“It was a great game. We were up by six runs, and any time you can come in, you can play a lot more relaxed with a six-run lead in the top of the third,” Johnson said.
He added that he was disappointed in the loss in Game 2 but proud of his team’s efforts to come back and tie the game late.
“They didn’t quit. They fought back and tied the game up,” he said.
In Game 1, the contest resumed from the third inning with the Bears (4-2) up 6-0.
They quickly added to that lead in the bottom half of the inning with a triple from North Pike product Madison Moak and a single from Mel Lewis, each producing a run, making the score 8-0.
A Mikenzi Authement single the following inning made it a 9-0 ballgame before the Bulldogs answered in the fifth with a double and a single, reducing the SMCC lead to 9-3. The final run of the game came in the sixth when Moak singled to the shortstop, allowing Ashleigh Rowland to score.
Moak and Rowland led the Bears with a pair of RBIs and runs scored apiece. Jensen Gremillion got the win for SMCC, going 6.2 innings, striking out six while giving up only four hits and four walks.
“My mentality going into today was that I had to be better than when we (originally) started this game,” she said. “I started off pretty strong and I had to finish off what I started.”
Game 2 started out as a struggle for both teams offensively. The Bears got a strong pitching performance by sophomore Jade Latham, who went the distance. She recorded four strikeouts through the first five innings of play.
She ran into some trouble in the sixth as Hailey Ellingburg launched a ball over the center field wall, breaking the scoreless streak and putting the Bulldogs up 1-0. Holmes added one more run the following inning, forcing the Bears to try and rally in the bottom half of the seventh.
And that they did as Latham helped her own cause with a towering home run over the left field wall, cutting the Holmes lead in half. Three batters later, Moak hit a double off the center field wall, bringing Maggie Magee home and tying the game at 2.
In extra innings, the Bulldogs pushed one run across in the top of the eighth, but the Bears could not answer in the bottom half, dropping the contest.
Latham finished with seven strikeouts in the loss.
