We are about halfway through the regular season as some teams are beginning to hit the home stretch of non-district play.
McComb bounced back from its first loss of the season last week, shutting down Wilkinson County 47-0.
North Pike also rebounded from a loss last week, hanging on to defeat Pass Christian 33-27.
South Pike continues to roll as the Eagles secure a 30-9 win over Tylertown.
Parklane picked up its second win in a row rolling past Central Hinds 51-14.
Other action:
Salem fell to Stringer 54-0
Centreville topped Amite School Center 38-23
Amite County defeated Franklin County 30-8
Bogue Chitto lost to Puckett 47-28
Kentwood rolled past East Feliciana 27-6
