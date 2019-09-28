North Pike gets 34-6 homecoming win over Amite County

The North Pike Jaguars got off to a fast start Friday and came away with a 34-6 victory over Amite County for homecoming.
The Jaguars (3-3) used the run game to get on the board early on the opening drive and after Damuriyon Montgomery broke off a 19-yard run, Jermarius Lewis found the end zone from 10 yards out.
Jace Brown added the extra point giving North Pike the 7-0 lead.
The Trojans were able to move the ball on the next drive but it stalled out and they turned the ball over on downs.
In the second quarter, the Jaguar defense and running game began to put the game away.
On the first drive of the 2nd quarter, the Trojans' Jakoby Mickel was able to recover a fumble after a Jaguar completed pass.
However, the Trojans weren’t able to do anything with the possession.
North Pike got the ball back and after a 22-yard run from Jacoby Matthews Jaguars quarterback Alijah Martin hit Lewis from 10 yards out for his second score of the day. Brown added an extra point for a 14-0 Jaguar lead.
Amite County was forced to punt on the ensuing drive and after the punter shanked the kick, North Pike's Tradarius Pittman scooped up the ball and ran into the end zone from the 16 yard line putting the Jaguars up 21-0.
Lewis continued to shine on defense, stepping up on the next two Trojan drives picking off two Derick Cosby passes with the second interception setting the Jaguars up at the Trojan 31.
“I saw the ball coming and I thought just catch it and make a play for our team," he said.
Lewis was also pleased with the way his team performed overall. ”We got after it tonight and made a lot of plays, we really worked hard out there," he said.
Following the second interception, Martin hit Zamarea Fountain for a 30-yard gain down to the 1-yard line before Montgomery did the rest, taking it in for the score. After the extra point the Jaguars went into the half with a 28-0 lead over the Trojans.
The second half was played at a slower pace as both teams were able to have some success on the ground and get a lot of younger players some time on the field.
"We kind of went through the motions in the second half but we were able to get a lot of young players in the game and hopefully that experience will help going forward if they are forced into action," North Pike head coach Chris Smith said.
The 4th quarter saw both teams backup quarterbacks getting into the game and making plays.
First North Pike quarterback Cardell McDowell came in and hit Fountain from 35 yards out to put the Jaguars up 34-0.
The Trojans countered and got a couple of big runs from Latavious Anderson to set up an 8-yard touchdown run from Emaja Thompson making the score 34-6.
The Jaguars were led by Martin’s 120 yards passing and one touchdown while Fountain’s had three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Montgomery finished with 110 yards rushing and one touchdown while Lewis added 85 yards and a touchdown for North Pike. Lewis also recorded two interceptions.
The Trojans finished the night with 71 yards passing between Cosby and Mickel.
Rushing for the Trojans was led by Anderson’s 81 yards and 56 from Shoshun Boss.
Dontavius Hughes continued his strong season by adding 11 tackles with two for loss.
“Hughes continues to be the heart and soul of the defense and team, he just keeps performing, he’s just a good kid on and off the field," Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said.
“I thought we came out and played pretty well and made some big plays on defense," Smith said. "I was really proud of our offensive lines effort and the way they protected Alijah (Martin) and kept the pocket clean all night."
Lumpkin is hoping the tough competition his team faced earlier in the year has prepared them for the competition they will face in district.
“We start district play next week and hopefully playing all these 3A and 4A teams will make us more confident against schools more our size. I think the players are really ready to start this part of our schedule."
The Jaguars travel to Jackson Friday to take on Lanier while the Trojans head to Bogue Chitto to take on the Bobcats.
