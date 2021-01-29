For most of the season, North Pike’s Jamey McDaniel has made her mark on the court for the Jaguars, helping them race out to an 11-6 overall and 5-2 district record.
Now the 5-9 senior will get her chance to do so in the junior college ranks as she signed her letter of intent Wednesday with Holmes Community College.
“I’m just very excited and mostly proud of my teammates and my coaches for pushing me to get to where I can be, and I am just really happy,” said McDaniel.
Throughout her years with the Jaguar program, she has not only stood out with her stellar play from the post position, shining on both ends of the floor, but she became a key complementary piece to current and former players such as Amari Davis, Nya Sapp and Daisy Wansley, to name a few.
Holmes was the lone offer for McDaniel but she is glad because she felt a close connection to the Bulldog program, run by head coach Jamilah Johns Andrews. It is also the chance to reconnect with a former teammate with the Jaguars, Sha’Toria Vigne.
“It seems like they care about each other,” McDaniel said. of Holmes “It is like a family just like what we have here at North Pike. Plus, one of my former teammates is at Holmes and I get to be reunited with her.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, McDaniel has yet to visit the campus in Goodman but she said that she will do so on Feb. 4. As for academics, McDaniel wants to study physical therapy.
She said Holmes assistant coach Amber Clay helped promote the physical therapy program at the school.
“I talked to Coach Clay and she showed me things that I can take to go farther into my career like physical therapy,” she said. “She sent me classes that I need to take and just really helpful things to get me going.”
And even though she has signed with a JUCO and knows of her plans at least for the next two years, it still won’t deter her from helping her current team as they make a push for the postseason.
“Even though I have already signed, I am still going to go my hardest here at North Pike, just being a Lady Jag,” she said. “And when I get to Holmes I am going to go even harder.”
While McDaniel has mostly played at post during high school, she is willing to expand her portfolio more at Holmes and learn additional positions on the court.
“Of course, I am going to go and be a post, I am always going to be a post, but I am going to learn more things just to get around the basket and do everything,” she said.
As McDaniel put the pen to the paper Wednesday, all of her teammates flanked her and erupted into cheer once she finished signing.
McDaniel said sharing that moment with them was special, adding that she is thankful for her team in helping her throughout the years.
“It is very exciting, and I am really proud of them,” she said. “They say that they are proud of me but I am really proud of them. I couldn’t have done this without them, to be honest.”
McDaniel also took a moment to reflect on her time at North Pike and playing for head coach Laura Holman and assistant Brooke Eccles.
“It has helped me with my grades, staying out of trouble, being with better crowds,” McDaniel said. “It has helped me become a better person than where I came from. They are the best coaches that I could ask for.”
Holman praised her lone senior on the roster this year saying that she is proud to see her continue her basketball journey.
“It is just rewarding and what you want every kid to experience,” Holman said. “We are excited for her especially with where she started and the player that she is now. Not only the player but the woman that she is growing into. She deserves this, the opportunity to go play and continue her career. Holmes is getting a good one.”
