LOCAL
Lawrence County 42, North Pike 41
McComb 13, Lanier 6
Oak Forest, La. 41, Parklane Aca. 22
South Pike 44, Raymond 12
Adams Christian 28, Centreville Aca. 6
Bogue Chitto 35, Enterprise Lincoln 18
Cathedral 60, Amite School 7
Franklin Co. 30, Port Gibson 8
Magee 27, Tylertown 6
Wesson 54, Amite County 0 (Thu.)
Kentwood 40, Varnado 24
STATE
Amory 41, Nettleton 27
Baldwyn 54, Ashland 6
Bay Springs 32, Mize 8
Belmont 33, Alcorn Central 15
Biggersville 59, Coldwater 0
Biloxi 28, St. Martin 14
Bowling Green, La. 46, Sylva-Bay Aca. 16
Brandon 48, Meridian 13
Brookhaven 49, South Jones 14
Brookhaven Academy 41, Hillcrest Christian 14
Calhoun City 50, Bruce 0
Canton 41, Callaway 13
Carroll Aca. 36, Tunica Academy 0
Center Hill 34, New Hope 7
Charleston 40, Coahoma Co. 6
Choctaw Central 28, Northeast Lauderdale 20
Choctaw County 38, Ripley 0
Christian Collegiate 78, Prentiss Christian 70
Clinton 27, Germantown 13
Columbus 27, Lake Cormorant 26, OT
Columbus Christian 40, Hebron Christian 24
Corinth 56, New Albany 20
D'Iberville 37, Hancock 9
DeSoto Central 26, Hernando 7
Deer Creek School 54, North Sunflower Aca. 14
East Central 20, Gautier 10
East Marion 12, Collins 0
Eupora 17, J.Z. George 16
Falkner 40, Thrasher 6
Forrest Co. AHS 20, Sumrall 7
George County 21, Pearl 14
Greene County 20, Stone 0
Gulfport 23, Harrison Central 7
Hattiesburg 35, Pearl River Central 25
Heidelberg 44, Puckett 18
Heritage Aca. 42, Starkville Aca. 7
Holmes County Central 32, Cleveland Central 7
Horn Lake 28, Oxford 17
Houston 52, Aberdeen 6
Humphreys Aca. 58, Delta Streets 20
Independence 21, North Panola 12
Indianola Aca. 26, Greenville Christian 14
Itawamba AHS 49, Mooreville 28
Jefferson Davis County 18, Seminary 12, OT
Jim Hill 28, Wingfield 6
Kemper Aca. 50, Ben's Ford, La. 14
Kemper County 36, Clarkdale 0
Kirk Aca. 42, Memphis Nighthawks, Tenn. 36
Kosciusko 27, Leake Central 13
Kossuth 44, Booneville 43
Lafayette 49, Saltillo 0
Lake 43, Newton 14
Lamar School 13, Hartfield Academy 7
Leake Aca. 37, East Rankin Aca. 6
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 28, North Delta 21
Leland 20, O'Bannon 14
Louisville 12, West Lauderdale 0
Lumberton 43, Richton 6
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 34, Jackson Prep 22
Marshall Aca. 28, Winona Christian 26
Mendenhall 20, Florence 19
Morton 21, Southeast Lauderdale 16
Moss Point 49, Bay 41
Mount Olive 52, Sacred Heart 10
Myrtle 46, H.W. Byers 14
Nanih Waiya 61, Hamilton 6
Natchez 30, Forest Hill 18
Neshoba Central 48, Provine 21
Newton County 25, Richland 14
North Pontotoc 38, Tishomingo County 7
North Side 36, Palmer 6
Noxapater 31, West Lowndes 17
Noxubee County 48, Hatley 21
Oak Grove 48, Terry 8
Ocean Springs 21, West Harrison 14
Olive Branch 38, Southaven 14
Oxford 14, Horn Lake 10
Pass Christian 34, Vancleave 28
Pelahatchie 29, Pisgah 26
Perry Central 45, St. Patrick 7
Petal 28, Northwest Rankin 21
Philadelphia 41, Forest 15
Picayune 64, Long Beach 0
Pillow Aca. 42, Magnolia Heights 21
Pontotoc 24, Caledonia 21
Poplarville 61, Purvis 0
Quitman 41, Northeast Jones 31
Raleigh 34, McLaurin 14
Ridgeland 61, Vicksburg 7
River Oaks, La. 17, Copiah Aca. 6
Riverfield, La. 50, Canton Aca. 14
Rosa Fort 14, Clarksdale 6
Scott Central 27, Union 16
Sebastopol 20, Resurrection Catholic 17
Senatobia 28, Byhalia 0
Shannon 60, South Pontotoc 7
Shaw 14, Simmons 8
Simpson Aca. 33, Park Place Christian Academy 14
Smithville 32, Okolona 6
South Delta 54, Riverside 0
South Panola 69, Greenville 21
St. Aloysius 47, Washington School 20
St. Joseph-Greenville 55, Bayou Aca. 20
St. Stanislaus 41, South Plaquemines, La. 6
Starkville 24, Madison Central 21
Strayhorn 34, Mantachie 7
Stringer 21, Leake County 14
TCPS 60, Vardaman 28
Taylorsville 56, Enterprise Clarke 18
Tri-County Aca. 42, Newton Co. Aca. 8
Tupelo 43, Lewisburg 26
Velma Jackson 32, Crystal Springs 13
Walnut 39, Potts Camp 27
Warren Central 12, Murrah 0
Water Valley 38, Holly Springs 0
Wayne Aca. 18, Columbia Aca. 12
Wayne County 55, Pascagoula 30
West Bolivar 36, Ethel 0
West Jones 24, Laurel 14
West Lincoln 47, Loyd Star 27
West Point 20, Grenada 13
West Tallahatchie 36, McAdams 0
Wilkinson County 42, Hazlehurst 34
Winona 43, Humphreys 6
Winston Aca. 35, Clinton Christian Academy 28
Yazoo County 42, St. Andrew's 0
