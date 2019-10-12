Just seven days removed from an emotional comeback win over McComb, the South Pike Eagles kept their streak going, dropping Lawrence County 38-7, Friday at home.
The Eagle offense and defense had a stellar night dominating game on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, senior quarterback Dontavious Turner and wide out Alex Adams carried the bulk of the load. Turner finished the night with 10 completions on 21 attempts ,for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. Turner also rushed for 80 yards and 2 scores on 13 carries. For the year, the Southern Miss commit has 27 touchdowns with a total of 1,733 yards.
Adams also had a big night of his own, catching five balls for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns. His first came via a 23-yard screen pass from Turner on the opening drive of the game to put the Eagles up 8-0.
Adams found the end zone again just before the half on 38-yard fade pass from Turner to put the Eagles (8-0, 2-0) up 20-0 at the break. He has 469 yards on 21 receptions with eight touchdowns on the year.
“Adams made a few big plays for us,” South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said.
Backup quarterback Christopher Royal made the most of his reps at tailback. The junior gained 47 yards on four carries adding two scores.
Defensively, South Pike dominated the line of scrimmage making it tough for the Cougars to find any success with their run-heavy offense.
Lawrence County accounted for only 112 total yards on the ground on 50 carries. “I thought our defense was great tonight” Wall said.
The Eagle defense kept the Cougars out of the end-zone for the entirety of the game. Lawrence County's only touchdown of the night came on a kick return in the third quarter.
Senior linebacker Angus Armstrong led the defensive onslaught accumulating 14 tackles.
“We just got keep striving to get better and better every week,” said the senior.
Brandon Dean , Tylonde Bateaste, and Brennon Felder also registered big games as they finished with 9 tackles a piece. “It’s easy to coach when you got a good group of guys," South Pike defensive coordinator Adam Barron said. “The great thing is, these guys are having success and they are still coachable.”
The Eagles still believe they have a lot to improve on as they move on in district play. “We gotta do a better job of trying to get these kids motivated to play every week,” Wall said. “I feel like we have gotten a little stagnate, so when we come to practice on Monday and Tuesday, we need to be finding ways to get better.”
The Eagles continue district play Friday, hosting Raymond, for senior night.
