North Pike softball South State bound after defeating Florence

With their backs against the wall and no room for error, the North Pike softball team relied on veteran leadership and key offensive runs to pick up 8-4 and 12-6 wins Monday over Florence to win the series 2-1 and punch their ticket to South State.
“It’s like I told them, if they didn’t believe in themselves after tonight, I don’t know what it is going to take to make them believe,” North Pike head coach Sonya Wallace said. “I couldn’t have been more proud of the girls.”
Averi Paden got the start on the mound for the Jaguars (21-10) in the early contest. The junior left-hander got off to a solid start, getting three consecutive ground outs on the talented Eagles in the first inning. And it wasn’t long before she got some help from her offense.
After leadoff hitter Emilie Williams singled and advanced to third during the next at bat, she scored when No. 3 hitter Meredith Bates sent a 1-1 pitch over the center field wall, putting North Pike ahead 2-0.
“I haven’t really been hitting well lately and Coach Wallace has been saying to believe in yourself,” Bates said. “I came out here tonight and the first pitch that she (Florence’s Chloe Martin) pitched down the middle, I took it.”
Additional help came in the third inning when Williams reached on an error before the next batter, Kaylea Wagner, singled to right to bring her home.
After Bates was hit by a pitch, putting another runner on, both she and Wagner scored when ensuing batter Alaia Crossley singled, making the score 5-0 in favor of the hosts.
A Joli Spears RBI single in the fifth grew the lead for the Jaguars to 6-0 before Bates capped off her big game in the sixth with her second home run of the night, a two-run shot to left putting North Pike up 8-0.
Paden ran into some trouble in the seventh as an error, two singles and a double allowed the Eagles to cut the Jaguar lead in half. But Paden quickly regrouped and picked up her sixth strikeout, putting a bow on a complete game win. Bates led the way offensively with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI.
In the nightcap, Bates got the start on the mound and ran into a bit of trouble early as Florence put two runners on via singles.
But the senior and Holmes Community College signee stopped the mini-rally with three straight outs.
The Jaguars struck first offensively as Crossley led off the second inning with a line drive solo home run over the right field wall. Her big hit kick-started a run for the Jaguars. After Paden reached via an error and Sydney Williams singled, both advanced on two separate passed balls with the latter resulting in a run, giving North Pike a 2-0 advantage. Natalie Deer then hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Williams to score.
In the third, back-to-back solo home runs from Florence pulled the Eagles within one at 3-2.
But Bates did not let that get to her one bit as she answered back in the bottom half of the inning with the bat. With Wagner on base, Bates hit a double, bringing her home. Two batters later, Paden reached on an error, allowing another run to score. Ensuing batter Sydney Williams picked up her second hit in the game, which also resulted in the sixth run for North Pike.
The Eagles responded with another pair of runs in the fourth, reducing the Jaguar advantage to 6-4. Then came a two-run home run from Ashlynn Starnes that tied the game at 6.
Despite the rally from Florence to pull even, North Pike responded and in a big way. Singles from Crossley and Paden were complemented by ones from Spears and Deer which plated a run apiece. Bates followed suit with one of her own the following inning, as did Sydney Williams, adding to her big night at the plate.
“Coach Wallace is always telling us how older girls need to step up and take charge and lay everything on the line, and I just knew that I had to step up for my team and for me because I have been struggling,” Sydney Williams said.
Following Sydney Williams’ RBI hit, Crossley capped-off the scoring frenzy for the Jaguars, taking advantage of an Eagle error to touch home, making the score 12-6.
Sydney Williams led the Jaguars with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Crossley also had three hits and an RBI. Deer had two hits and three RBIs. Bates went the distance on the mound striking out seven.
The Jaguars will travel to Vancleave for South State. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.