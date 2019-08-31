MEADVILLE - As speed goes, Dontavious Turner turned Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium into his own personal playground Friday night.
The cat-quick South Pike quarterback scored five times en route to a 52-12 victory over the Franklin County Bulldogs.
Turner, a 6-foot, 160-pound Southern Miss commit was a human joystick for the Eagles. He threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and caught another in just 22-minutes of action.
He also added 68 yards rushing on five attempts.
"Dontavious had an outstanding game," said South Pike head coach Brinson Wall. "He's phenomenal with the football in his hands."
The fleet-footed Turner connected with senior teammate Alex Adams from 26 yards out to take 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Franklin County (0-2) answered with a 47-yard TD strike from Trent Tindle to Ma'Kyilan Covington to tie things up a six.
South Pike's quick strike offense and hard-hitting defense then put on the afterburners.
"Franklin County gave us some different looks early on," said Wall. "We adjusted and started executing our game plan on both sides of the ball, about the third drive of the ball game."
The Eagles offense scored at will the next 20 minutes, mounting a 52-6 halftime lead.
Turner hit Kadarius Jackson for a 6-yard TD pass, while Brandon Johnson added the two-point conversion run for a 14-6 lead.
From there, the Eagles never looked back.
Cameron Reynolds added a 1-yard run, with Johnson supplying the two-point conversion.
After a Marquell Brumfield interception of Tindle, the Eagles went back to work.
Turner quickly found a wide-open Adams for a 65-yard scoring connection. Johnson added the conversion run, to give South Pike a 30-6 lead.
Eagles sophomore wideout Derrick McNeil then caught a 14-yard touchdown strike from Turner moments later.
After forcing Franklin County to punt, Turner caught a touchdown pass from Johnson with 2:17 remaining in the first half.
South Pike substituted freely during the last two minutes of the second quarter.
The Eagles added a Johnson 10-yard scoring plunge with only seconds remaining in the half for a commanding 52-6 lead going into intermission.
Franklin County scored again at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Tindle found Louis Davis from 11 yards out to cut the deficit to 52-12.
Both teams played the second half with a running clock.
"It was good to get some of our younger guys some playing time," added Wall.
Adams, the Eagles highly touted All-State wideout had a standout game catching five balls for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
"Alex (Adams) had a really good game," said Wall. "He has the ability to do things on the field, that others can't."
The Eagles travel 15 miles down Interstate 55 to play Kentwood Friday.
"It's the first time since 1978 that we played them," said Wall. "Both schools are so close, and players on both sides know each other so we are expecting a good crowd."
It will be Kentwood's season opener, while the Eagles will be making their third straight road game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.