A strong performance from senior Justin Williams, combined with a stellar night at the free throw line, helped the South Pike boys pick up a 47-35 win over St. Stanislaus to open the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.
“We showed that we can be patient and can play a slowed down game,” South Pike head coach Hilton Harrell said. “We were able to do that and come away with the win.”
Williams finished with a game-high 20 points which included seven of his team’s 20 first-half points.
Harrell said a big defensive stand by the Eagles in the second quarter, holding the Rock-a-Chaws to just five points made the difference in the contest.
In addition to Williams’ big game, Devonte Isaac also turned in a double-digit scoring effort with 10 points. As a team, the Eagles made 19-of-26 free throws.
South Pike faces Forrest County in the second round on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.