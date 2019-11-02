The Bogue Chitto Bobcats have been on a roll as of late and the stellar play continued Friday in a 55-22 rout of Loyd Star to close the regular season.
“We are going into the playoffs on a three-game win streak,” Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. “We played really well offensively and defensively, we settled down and played good.”
Despite the Bobcats (5-6, 3-2) pulling out the win, it was the Hornets (2-9, 1-4) who kicked off the scoring on the evening with a 77-yard run by Versie Wilson. A successful 2-point conversion put Bogue Chitto behind 8-0.
But the Bobcats answered right back, two minutes later when Reid Smith found the end zone from six yards out. Carson Price added the extra point pulling Bogue Chitto within one at 8-7.
Late in the first quarter, Owen Anderson got into the act, catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Shaw King.
Loyd Star responded on the ensuing kickoff as Johntorion Smith took the ball to the house from 79-yards out putting the Hornets back on top 14-13.
Anderson took over in the second quarter providing the only points courtesy of a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs. At the half, the Bobcats led 27-14.
After tossing a touchdown earlier in the contest, King showed that he can be dangerous on the ground as well, scoring on a 38-yard run. Price added the PAT making the score 34-14.
Sartin went a little bit deeper in the playbook on the next score for Bogue Chitto. He gave the ball to offensive lineman Mac McKinney who was lined up at fullback, and the junior plunged into the end zone from a yard out at the 7:13 mark in the third quarter giving Bogue Chitto a 41-14 advantage.
Short scoring runs early in the fourth quarter by Anderson and Caleb Avants increased the Bobcat lead to 55-14.
Loyd Star kept fighting, despite the large lead by the Bobcats, and inched closer late in the game on a 9-yard run by Eric Birch to cap-off the scoring on the night for both teams.
Anderson led Bogue Chitto with 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. He also caught two balls for 16 yards and another score. He again shined on the defensive side of the ball with seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
King had 11 carries for 109 yards and a score. Through the air, he went 4-for-10 for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Now the focus shifts toward the postseason where Bogue Chitto will travel to face Perry Central Friday night in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Sartin said that he has been pleased with his team’s recent play and he is hoping it continues into the playoffs.
“It is definitely the way that you want to end the season, playing some of your best ball entering the playoffs,” he said. “We have to continue this week, preparing for whoever we have to play on the road.”
