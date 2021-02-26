After getting a big win earlier in the week to open the Class 4A basketball playoffs, the McComb girls could not keep it going Wednesday, falling at Moss Point 33-31, ending their season.
“It was a heck of a ball game,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “It was back and forth the whole time. We missed a few things that we should not have missed and they capitalized.”
Overall, the offense for McComb struggled with the exception of senior Chanel Gayden. The forward provided over half of the offense for her team, finishing with 16 points, including five 3-pointers.
“Chanel was 5-for-9 from the 3-point line,” Grey said. “She (also) had about eight rebounds and she left it on the floor.”
Following a slow first quarter in which McComb was outscored 10-6, things began to pick up in the second. Gayden knocked down three of her 3-pointers in the period and the McComb defense also had a strong quarter, limiting the hosts to just 5 points.
And while the McComb defense had another solid outing in the third, giving up just 7 points, its offense could not follow suit. The lone scoring output came via a 3-pointer and a basket from Allaijah Gamble. Despite this, McComb was still very much in the ballgame, as it was tied at 22 entering the fourth quarter.
From there, McComb could never get into rhythm offensively as its defense struggled to slow down Moss Point, which pulled out the narrow win.
N. Pike girls edged
Like McComb, the North Pike girls were looking to pull out another spirited win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Playing at Quitman, foul trouble plagued the Jaguars as they were edged by the Panthers 43-41.
“We got in foul trouble early. Amari (Davis) stepped up in the first half and kept us within striking distance,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “We are good when we follow the game plan but we aren’t good when we don’t. We just kind of let the foul trouble the environment (get to us). We got away from what we were trying to do.”
The game started out as a bit of a struggle between both offenses. Davis provided nearly all of the firepower for the Jaguars while Dacia Bostic did the same for the Panthers.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, however, as Quitman got more output from some of its other players, tying the game at 17 at the half.
The third quarter saw a more rejuvenated Jaguar bunch.
Jamey McDaniel chipped in three made field goals and Amari Barnes knocked down the first of her two 3-pointers, part of a 14 point effort.
Holding a slim 31-29 lead entering the final period, North Pike could not keep it going, eventually falling to Quitman.
