LOCAL
Jackson Aca. 35, Parklane Aca. 7
McComb 40, Vancleave 30
North Pike 13, St. Stanislaus 5
South Pike 40, Bay 15
Bogue Chitto def. Puckett, forfeit
Forest 54, Franklin Co. 20
STATE
Biloxi 7, Gulfport 6
Clinton 35, Starkville 7
Coldwater def. Falkner, forfeit
Columbus 21, Saltillo 7
D'Iberville 34, St. Martin 16
DeSoto Central 27, Lewisburg 6
French Camp 61, Smithville 14
Gautier 27, Pearl River Central 8
Grenada def. New Hope, forfeit
Hamilton 26, Coffeeville 12
Hancock 42, West Harrison 7
Harrison Central 35, Ocean Springs 28
Hattiesburg 20, East Central 18
Hernando 31, Olive Branch 13
Holmes County Central 26, Vicksburg 7
Horn Lake 27, Southaven 20
Itawamba AHS 34, Leake Central 18
Lake Cormorant 26, Lafayette 14
Madison Central 42, Greenville 0
Meridian 30, George County 29
Oak Grove 56, Northwest Rankin 30
Oxford 25, Tupelo 14
Pascagoula 38, Long Beach 7
Pearl 15, Brandon 7
Petal 56, Terry 28
Pontotoc 38, Choctaw Central 24
Sebastopol 34, Sacred Heart 3
South Jones 31, Natchez 30
Stringer 46, Richton 7
TCPS 35, West Lowndes 6
Vardaman 26, Noxapater 6
Wayne County 27, Picayune 16
West Jones 44, Brookhaven 13
West Point 40, Center Hill 21
Class 2A
First Round
Calhoun City 44, Riverside 6
East Union 57, O'Bannon 6
East Webster 41, Pelahatchie 13
Enterprise Clarke 42, West Lincoln 16
Eupora 47, St. Joseph-Madison 0
J.Z. George 28, Pisgah 13
Mantachie 45, Coahoma Co. 34
Newton 7, Perry Central 6
Scott Central 44, St. Patrick 0
Taylorsville 55, Enterprise Lincoln 8
Union 35, East Marion 0
Walnut 48, Palmer 32
Wesson 56, Bay Springs 54, OT
Class 3A
First Round
Choctaw County 31, Water Valley 14
Columbia 34, Velma Jackson 12
Hazlehurst 34, Southeast Lauderdale 0
Kemper County 46, Wilkinson County 12
Magee 43, Yazoo County 0
Morton 64, Jefferson County 30
Nettleton 31, Humphreys 0
North Panola 45, Aberdeen 12
Noxubee County 54, Byhalia 6
Raleigh 26, Jefferson Davis County 13
Senatobia 7, Houston 6
West Marion 54, Crystal Springs 23
Winona 48, Kossuth 33
Class 4A
First Round
Clarksdale 21, North Pontotoc 7
Lawrence County 20, Moss Point 19
Louisville 26, Caledonia 13
Mendenhall 28, Stone 27
Newton County 23, Purvis 14
Poplarville 62, Florence 17
Ripley 34, Yazoo City 28
Sumrall 20, Richland 7
Division II Class AA
First Round
BGA, Tenn. 45, Northpoint Christian 13
MAIS Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Tallulah, La. 50, North Sunflower Aca. 30
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 49, Calhoun Aca. 8
MAIS Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Delta Aca. 32, Marvell Academy, Ark. 28
Humphreys Aca. 60, Ben's Ford, La. 26
Manchester Aca. 54, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 8
Riverdale Academy, La. 50, Delta Streets 24
MAIS Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Carroll Aca. 42, Glenbrook, La. 16
St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Sylva-Bay Aca. 7
Winona Christian 35, Marshall Aca. 21
MAIS Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Brookhaven Academy 24, North Delta 14
Riverfield, La. 40, Canton Academy 14
Wayne Aca. 28, Tri-County Aca. 10
MAIS Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Heritage Academy 21, Starkville Aca. 19
Lamar School 49, Park Place Christian Academy 14
Leake Aca. 42, Hartfield Academy 35
MAIS Class 6A
First Round
Presbyterian Christian 49, Oak Forest, La. 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashland vs. H.W. Byers, ccd.
Biggersville vs. Thrasher, ccd.
Callaway vs. Neshoba Central, ccd.
