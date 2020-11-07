LOCAL

Jackson Aca. 35, Parklane Aca. 7

McComb 40, Vancleave 30

North Pike 13, St. Stanislaus 5

South Pike 40, Bay 15

Bogue Chitto def. Puckett, forfeit

Forest 54, Franklin Co. 20

STATE

Biloxi 7, Gulfport 6

Clinton 35, Starkville 7

Coldwater def. Falkner, forfeit

Columbus 21, Saltillo 7

D'Iberville 34, St. Martin 16

DeSoto Central 27, Lewisburg 6

French Camp 61, Smithville 14

Gautier 27, Pearl River Central 8

Grenada def. New Hope, forfeit

Hamilton 26, Coffeeville 12

Hancock 42, West Harrison 7

Harrison Central 35, Ocean Springs 28

Hattiesburg 20, East Central 18

Hernando 31, Olive Branch 13

Holmes County Central 26, Vicksburg 7

Horn Lake 27, Southaven 20

Itawamba AHS 34, Leake Central 18

Lake Cormorant 26, Lafayette 14

Madison Central 42, Greenville 0

Meridian 30, George County 29

Oak Grove 56, Northwest Rankin 30

Oxford 25, Tupelo 14

Pascagoula 38, Long Beach 7

Pearl 15, Brandon 7

Petal 56, Terry 28

Pontotoc 38, Choctaw Central 24

Sebastopol 34, Sacred Heart 3

South Jones 31, Natchez 30

Stringer 46, Richton 7

TCPS 35, West Lowndes 6

Vardaman 26, Noxapater 6

Wayne County 27, Picayune 16

West Jones 44, Brookhaven 13

West Point 40, Center Hill 21

Class 2A

First Round

Calhoun City 44, Riverside 6

East Union 57, O'Bannon 6

East Webster 41, Pelahatchie 13

Enterprise Clarke 42, West Lincoln 16

Eupora 47, St. Joseph-Madison 0

J.Z. George 28, Pisgah 13

Mantachie 45, Coahoma Co. 34

Newton 7, Perry Central 6

Scott Central 44, St. Patrick 0

Taylorsville 55, Enterprise Lincoln 8

Union 35, East Marion 0

Walnut 48, Palmer 32

Wesson 56, Bay Springs 54, OT

Class 3A

First Round

Choctaw County 31, Water Valley 14

Columbia 34, Velma Jackson 12

Hazlehurst 34, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Kemper County 46, Wilkinson County 12

Magee 43, Yazoo County 0

Morton 64, Jefferson County 30

Nettleton 31, Humphreys 0

North Panola 45, Aberdeen 12

Noxubee County 54, Byhalia 6

Raleigh 26, Jefferson Davis County 13

Senatobia 7, Houston 6

West Marion 54, Crystal Springs 23

Winona 48, Kossuth 33

Class 4A

First Round

Clarksdale 21, North Pontotoc 7

Lawrence County 20, Moss Point 19

Louisville 26, Caledonia 13

Mendenhall 28, Stone 27

Newton County 23, Purvis 14

Poplarville 62, Florence 17

Ripley 34, Yazoo City 28

Sumrall 20, Richland 7

Division II Class AA

First Round

BGA, Tenn. 45, Northpoint Christian 13

MAIS Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Tallulah, La. 50, North Sunflower Aca. 30

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 49, Calhoun Aca. 8

MAIS Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Delta Aca. 32, Marvell Academy, Ark. 28

Humphreys Aca. 60, Ben's Ford, La. 26

Manchester Aca. 54, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 8

Riverdale Academy, La. 50, Delta Streets 24

MAIS Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Carroll Aca. 42, Glenbrook, La. 16

St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Sylva-Bay Aca. 7

Winona Christian 35, Marshall Aca. 21

MAIS Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Brookhaven Academy 24, North Delta 14

Riverfield, La. 40, Canton Academy 14

Wayne Aca. 28, Tri-County Aca. 10

MAIS Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Heritage Academy 21, Starkville Aca. 19

Lamar School 49, Park Place Christian Academy 14

Leake Aca. 42, Hartfield Academy 35

MAIS Class 6A

First Round

Presbyterian Christian 49, Oak Forest, La. 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashland vs. H.W. Byers, ccd.

Biggersville vs. Thrasher, ccd.

Callaway vs. Neshoba Central, ccd.

