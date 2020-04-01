Coronavirus spread slowing, not stopping tennis at FitLife SportsPlex

The shutdown of most sports and activities by the spread of coronavirus has taken its toll on many. But one that is still going is tennis.
And even though most of FitLife SportsPlex is shut down, tennis is still being played by its members at the facility in McComb.
“Here at FitLife, we are giving members the opportunity to get out of the house and get some fresh air and get some exercise as long as they are practicing the safe habits that are required of us to be safe,” FitLife SportsPlex Tennis Pro Dean Clower said.
But Clower stressed that organized tennis leagues have been suspended, a decision handed down from the United States Tennis Association.
The brand of tennis Clower is allowing at FitLife is recreational play. He adds that proper precautions have been put in place, including the sanitation of the equipment. Motion-sensored hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed near the exterior bathrooms located in the middle of the seven courts at FitLife.
Clower said he hasn’t seen an uptick in the number of new participants, but his regulars are coming in on a more consistent basis because other activities are being shut down due to the spread of the virus.
“One group is playing two or three times a week when in the past they weren’t playing quite as much,” he said.
One man who is part of one of those groups is Bill Woodworth, who is on the Mississippi Tennis Association’s Board, representing southwest Mississippi.
“It is just a part of staying active,” he said. “I’m not much of a walker or runner, so I still get out here and play doubles with these guys. We are taking precautions and practicing social distancing as much as possible. We’ve brought along some hand sanitizer to wash our hands on the change-overs and we agreed to no high-fives or handshakes.”
Another one of those individuals is Doug Hughes, who praised Clower and the staff at FitLife for the steps that they are taking in keeping the facility cleaned.
“FitLife has been a great addition to the community and the fact that we have these tennis courts allows us to come out and socialize because it is hard to sit at home all the time,” he said. “You can come out, see your friends, play games, stay in shape and do it safely. It makes it something to look forward to.”
