The Amite County Trojans and West Lincoln Bears met in Liberty Friday night battling for a possible playoff spot in the regular season finale for both teams.
Both teams battled hard in a nail-biter and when the dust settled the Bears came away with a 20-18 victory to secure fourth place in the region and earn a playoff spot.
The Trojans (1-8, 1-4) received the opening kickoff and wasted no time using the ground game to get its offense going. Latrevion Hart had a 16 yard run and Latavious Anderson ran one for 35 yards, setting Amite County up with a prime example to score. Not long afterward a two-yard touchdown run from Hart gave the Trojans a 6-0 lead after a missed conversion.
On West Lincoln's first possession, Bears running back Enrico Price had a big drive breaking off runs of 13, 20 and 12 yards respectively setting up his own 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 6 after a missed extra point.
The Trojans got the ball back on their own 40 after the kickoff and kept using its bread and butter in the run game to move down the field.
Hart had a 12 yard run, Anderson added a 13 yard run and Murphy Sanders posted runs of 11 and 10 yards that set up a 27-yard field goal attempt for the Trojans. However a botched snap allowed West Lincoln to take over at its own 8.
On the Bears ensuing drive they recorded a couple of first downs but lost a fumble on a pitch that was recovered by the Trojans' Dontavious Hughes and giving Amite County the ball at the Bears 34-yard line. Anderson then had runs of 9 yards and 15 yards before Kenan Harris scored from a yard out. The Trojans missed the ensuing extra point but enjoyed a 12-6 lead in the 2nd quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Hughes recovered a fumble giving the ball back to the hosts. But the possession didn't last long as the Trojans fumbled the ball back to the Bears on just the second play of the drive.
In the third quarter, West Lincoln's offense got back into rhythm. The Bears got a 23-yard run from Enrico Price and a 24-yard pass from Jordan Davis to Cooper Moak setting the Bears up at the Amite County 2-yard line. Despite having the momentum and being on the doorstep of the end zone, a bad snap on the next play moved the Bears back to the 10 yard line and they couldn’t recover turning the ball over on downs.
Later in the quarter a 15-yard run from Price on first down set up an eventual 1-yard touchdown run from Dylan Dickerson. West Lincoln added the extra point taking a 13-12 in the third quarter.
Amite County then got a good mix of both the run and pass game, finding success in moving the ball down the field. Hart later connected with Zhylan Beverly for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful but the Trojans took an 18-13 lead.
Later in the contest Amite County attempted a pass on third down, but it was picked off by Stephen Austin and returned 49 yards for a touchdown. Following the extra point the Bears had jumped back on top at 20-18.
The Trojans had one last attempt to try an re-take the lead but Austin stepped up once again with an interception, dashing the hopes for Amite County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.