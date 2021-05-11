NP softball tops Vancleave to win South State

It was familiar territory Saturday for the North Pike softball team.
The Jaguars had their backs against the wall after losing their second-straight series opener in the Class 4A playoffs. But, just like they did before, the Jaguars battled back.
They put Friday night’s 11-4 loss to Vancleave behind them quickly before picking up up 3-1 and 10-2 wins on Saturday to claim South State and punch their ticket to the state championship series.
“I am just really proud of the girls for working hard here today,” North Pike head coach Sonya Wallace said. “Me and (assistant) coach Jordan (Adams) talked after the game (Friday) night and we knew that we had what it took to beat this team. I am just glad that the girls came out and performed the way that they did today.”
Saturday’s early contest started out as a pitching battle between North Pike junior Averi Paden and Vancleave’s Dandy Dozen senior pitcher Avery Johnston. The Jaguars (23-11) got a strong performance from Paden early on despite the fact that she had suffered a cut above her left eye that required stitches just two days earlier. Her eye swollen and partially closed, Paden was still was a thorn in the side of the Bulldogs (23-5).
“I knew that for my team that I had to do this,” she said. “And even with my injury I just knew that I could fight through and I had the confidence in us and I had the confidence in everyone behind me that we can do this. Right before the game we were trying to figure out how to get my facemask on and I can’t play without a facemask. I just knew that if I don’t get to play, I would be so disappointed.”
She recorded all seven of her strikeouts through the first five innings of play. Paden got some help from her offense in the fifth when Kaylea Wagner hit a two-run double to center, putting the Jaguars up.
An error the following inning cut that lead in half at 2-1 but senior Sydney Williams provided a big boost in the bottom half of the inning. She launched an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left center giving a two-run advantage to her team once again, making it a 3-1 contest.
“The score was 2-1 when I stepped up and I am a very anxious person so in my head I was saying, ‘That isn’t enough,’” Williams said. “So my big thing was that I just needed to get another run on the board and do whatever I can because I was slacking before.”
Paden finished off the Bulldogs in the seventh, preserving the win and forcing a Game 3. She went the distance, striking out seven while giving up just one run (unearned), four hits and two walks. Offensively, North Pike was led by Wagner who had two hits and two RBI.
In Game 3, Paden got the start for the Jaguars and immediately picked up where she left off earlier in the day, striking out two of the first three batters that she faced.
North Pike’s offense followed suit as Meredith Bates doubled to left, allowing Wagner to touch home and give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead.
And with two of the four seniors, Bates and Williams, already making impacts up to that point on the final day of competing on North Pike’s campus, it was time for the remaining two to do the same.
With Joli Spears on third, Tristen Tolar singled to right bringing the fellow senior home.
“I was really excited because I wanted to do something for my team and I wanted to be a senior leader for my team,” Tolar said. “And I wanted us to get up and get ready so that we can move on to the next round.”
Tolar’s hit sparked a rally for the Jaguars. Layne Greer immediately followed with an RBI double before Emilie Wiliams hit a two-run single to center making the score 5-0. Later in the inning, Alaia Crossley hit an RBI single of her own adding to the North Pike advantage.
The opportunistic Jaguars took advantage of back-to-back errors in the third to plate two more runs increasing their lead to 8-0.
Vancleave scored a run in the fourth but it was answered in the fifth by a Greer sacrifice fly making it a 9-1 game.
Bates took over pitching duties for Paden in the sixth. After the Bulldogs scored their second run in the sixth, Wagner responded with a solo home run on a line drive to center.
Bates then shut the Bulldogs down in the seventh to preserve the win and the South State Title.
Wagner once again led North Pike in the win, finishing with three hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
The Jaguars will face Kosciusko in the State Title series beginning Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Southern Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.