Going into Friday, the North Pike girls have, arguably, been the hottest team in Pike County with four-consecutive wins. Looking for a fifth, the Jaguars took a trip to Raymond Friday trying to better their playoff positioning by toppling the Rangers.
But despite putting up a fight, the Jaguars came up short in the end, falling to the Rangers 52-45.
“We just didn’t play very well,” North Pike head coach Laura Holman said. “We were down by 15 going into the fourth quarter and we pulled within four and had the shots but we just couldn’t get them to go in. Raymond played extremely well.”
The duo of Amari Davis and Jamey McDaniel once again stepped up for the Jaguars (11-7, 5-3) with 19 and 14 points, respectively. They represented all of the scoring in the first quarter for North Pike who took a 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
However in the second, the wheels began to fall off for the Jaguars. A seven-point effort was out-done by 17 from the Rangers as the hosts grabbed the lead and extended it to nine, leading 28-19 at the half.
Davis continued to power the Jaguars, putting up a fight despite facing adversity for the majority of the evening.
“Amari Davis played exceptionally well Friday night,” Holman said. “I don’t think that I have ever been more proud of the way that she played. Nothing was going her way and she kept fighting and kept fighting, and gave us that little bit of hope and we made a run out of it.”
The run came in the fourth quarter, where the Jaguars outscored the Rangers 17-9. But it was not enough as Raymond held off the rally to pick up the win.
N. Pike boys fall to Raymond
With only a few games left in the regular season, the North Pike boys wanted to finish strong down the stretch starting with a road contest Friday night at Raymond. But after falling behind in the first quarter, the Jaguars could not climb out of the hole, falling 88-39.
The Jaguars (4-12, 0-8) struggled to keep up with the stout Rangers early on. Raymond connected on five 3-pointers in the first quarter putting North Pike down 38-9 heading into the second.
North Pike continued to fight, however, and put together its best offensive quarter of the night in the second with 14 points, led by a nine-point effort from senior Jaylon Bonds.
In the second half, North Pike could not keep up with Raymond as the Rangers pulled away. Zack Boyd led the Jaguars in scoring with 10 points including four points each in the third and fourth quarters.
NOTE: Due to the North Pike boys coming in contact with the Rangers, who had positive tests amongst its program, the Jaguars entered into quarantine. North Pike had only two games left on its schedule and by not qualifying for the playoffs, the Jaguars’ season is over. The girls were not affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.