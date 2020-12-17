In the first of two road trips to Louisiana this week, the Parklane girls picked up where they left off after Saturday’s win over South Pike, defeating the Oak Forest Yellow Jackets 53-39 Tuesday night in Amite.
“I thought that we played a good game. We went down to Oak Forest and it is always hard to play on the road down there. It was a really good win for us,” Parklane head coach Josh Bass said. “We managed the tempo and held on to the lead for most of the game and executed what we needed to finish.”
The Pioneers (10-5) had six different scorers including three who finished in double figures.
Haven Hollis led the way with 11 points while Lacey Dumas and Gigi Lindsey each had 10.
Dumas got off to a strong start for Parklane in the first quarter, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers helping to set the tone for the Pioneers.
But the Yellow Jackets kept pace with the Pioneers who held a slim 11-10 lead at the end of the opening period.
The Pioneers’ defense stepped up in the second as it held the Yellow Jackets to just four points, helping to create some distance.
In the third quarter, a pair of Lindsey 3 pointers along with two baskets and a free throw from Hollis helped lead a 17-point effort.
Oak Forest also had a strong quarter with 15 points which mostly came from 3-pointers.
The Pioneers led 37-29 heading into the final frame before a strong quarter helped them seal the win.
Parklane boys get by OFA
Just two weeks ago the Parklane boys suffered a tough 65-54 home loss to Oak Forest.
However, on Tuesday night, the Pioneers returned the favor to the tune of a 39-32 win in Amite.
“We have been talking about our roles on the team and everybody is starting to buy into that,” said Bass who also coaches the boys team.
Sophomore forward Jacob Gazzo continued to impress, scoring a game-high 20 points which included 10-of-12 makes from the free throw line.
Trace Ramshur also had a very-productive game posting with 10 points.
“Ramshur and Gazzo played a great game for us, offensively and defensively,” Bass said. “We just scratched and clawed until we got a lead and we held on. We made some big free throws to emerge.”
The Pioneers (8-5) struggled to find their footing for the majority of the first two quarters and trailed 17-15 at the half.
Then Bass challenged his guys, especially Ezra Pattie, and the senior stepped up, scoring all seven of his points for Parklane in the third quarter, providing a spark.
Ramshur and Gazzo followed suit helping Parklane take a 29-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, Gazzo connected on eight-consecutive free throws helping the Pioneers pull out the win.
