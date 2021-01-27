Parklane boys drop Columbia Acad., girls fall

What started out as a back-and-forth contest between Parklane and Columbia Academy in the first half turned into a blowout in the second, with the Pioneers getting into a rhythm offensively before cruising to a 35-15 victory.
“It was a great win for us,” said Parklane assistant coach Todd Wilson, who was filling in for head coach Josh Bass, who was out sick with COVID-19. “They (Columbia Academy) were trying to be patient and hold the ball and we did a great job of defending them. Our kids stayed in control and had great composure and never got out of control with what we were doing.”
Parklane also was without leading scorer Jacob Gazzo, who sat out to rest a lower leg injury.
The Pioneers had to endure a Cougar offense that held the ball for most of the first quarter. The game of keep-away lasted 4:14 and wrapped when CA got a layup to take an early lead. However, Parklane answered right back with two consecutive scores from Burt Passman to take a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Three more lead changes took place in the second quarter as both teams took advantage of spotty defensive play. Parklane’s biggest lead in the quarter was just a difference of three points after makes from Passman and Ezra Pattie. That was quickly reduced to a one-point lead at the half, at 9-8.
In the second half, things began to pick up for the Pioneers offensively. A Jay Long fast-break layup was followed by a pair of makes from Pattie and a 3-pointer from Blaine Reeves. When the dust settled, Parklane enjoyed an 18-8 lead.
After the Cougars answered with a pair of free throws, the Pioneers went on another run. A 17-0 rally, which began late in the third quarter and lasted for the majority of the fourth, gave Parklane a commanding lead that it rode out for the remainder of the contest.
Passman led the Pioneers in scoring with 10 points. Pattie finished with nine and Whit Price poured in eight, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
PA girls come up short
The Parklane girls were eager to feed off of Tuesday’s win over Presbyterian Christian School as they returned home to face Columbia Academy on Thursday. And even though the Pioneers put up a fight, it was not enough as they could not endure a taller and more aggressive Cougar squad, falling 55-52.
“They (Columbia Academy) are by far the tallest team that we will play this year, from their post players down to their guards,” said Parklane assistant coach Tammy Gillihan, who filled in for Bass. “I don’t think that we shot the ball well enough from the 3-point line like we normally do, but we did enough to stay competitive in the game.”
The Pioneers kicked off the scoring in the game as Liberty Gillihan got a layup on a fast-break play. And after the Cougars used their height to answer back with a pair of makes inside, Lacey Dumas gave the hosts the lead once again at 5-4 with a 3-pointer.
From there, the Cougars found more consistency on the offensive end with pristine passing and using their height to their advantage. But Parklane hung around, narrowing the deficit to six at 17-11 following a 3-pointer from Gigi Lindsey in the closing moments of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Columbia Academy began to create more distance, taking advantage of Parklane’s shooting struggles.
Trailing 31-19 at the half, the Pioneers relied heavily on free throw shooting to try and mount a comeback. During the quarter, the Pioneers shot 7-of-10 from the line.
The Pioneers’ offense began to pick up some in the fourth quarter. Senior Haven Hollis helped put together a 9-0 run to get her team back in the ball game, cutting the deficit to four at 49-45.
Down the stretch another 3-pointer from Dumas pulled the Pioneers within three at 55-52 but they could not get the tying basket in the closing second of the game.
Dumas led the Pioneers with 15 points while Hollis had 12.
