After suffering their first loss of the season last week to Brookhaven, the McComb Tigers went into Friday’s road contest at Wilkinson County looking to get back to their winning ways.
They not only did so, but in dominating fashion, putting up its highest point total thus far this season without allowing any for the Wildcats in a 47-0 win.
“We had some guys that made some plays, they (Wilkinson County) could not keep up with us,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said.
About seven minutes into the contest, the Tigers (3-1) put up their first score of the night when Ja’qaveon Anderson plunged into the end zone from two yards out putting McComb up 6-0.
The defense stepped up to provide the second score when sophomore defensive lineman Jameer Lewis recorded a safety with under a minute to go in the first quarter increasing the Tiger lead to 8-0.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers kept pouring it on. Wil’Tavious Hebert scored from 10 yards out making it a 16-0 contest.
Not even two minutes later, Chris Roberson got into the act with a 7-yard rushing touchdown and with the Ryan Tidwell extra point, the Tigers enjoyed a 23-0 advantage.
With just over four minutes to go in the half, Anderson slipped through the Wildcat defense and into the end zone from 69-yards out to take a 29-0 lead at the half.
Early in the second half, Roberson went to the air, connecting with Anthony Magee for a 54-yard touchdown pass. Abria Brock added the PAT making the score 36-0.
The Tiger offense showed no signs of slowing down. At the 7:21 mark in the third quarter, Hebert rushed for his second touchdown of the night, another 10-yard score making it a 42-0 game.
McComb capped-off its scoring on the night with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Jeremiah Ratliff.
Anderson led the Tigers with 13 rushes for 170 yards and a pair of scores. Hebert also had two touchdowns to go along with 70 yards rushing. Roberson completed 6-of-11 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. He also added another score on the ground.
After the game, Brown said that he was very pleased with what he saw from his team in the win.
“They played hard and they were able to execute, and we gave some young guys the chance to play,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.