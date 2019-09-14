LOCAL
Brookhaven 21, McComb 19
Columbia 34, North Pike 14
Parklane Aca. 35, St. Aloysius 7
South Pike 50, Amite County 6
Brookhaven Academy 24, Centreville Aca. 20
Salem 26, Sacred Heart 19
Tylertown 47, Wilkinson County 0
Wesson 29, Franklin Co. 6
Mize 47, Bogue Chitto 3
Kentwood 30, Jewel Sumner 27
STATE
Alcorn Central 42, Falkner 19
Amory 35, Aberdeen 0
Arlington, Tenn. 16, Lewisburg 7
Bay 43, Kenner Discovery Health Science, La. 6
Bay Springs 30, Raleigh 6
Benton, La. 49, Vicksburg 48
Biggersville 46, Hatley 27
Biloxi 34, Hammond, La. 0
Bowling Green, La. 34, Columbia Aca. 6
Brandon 10, Warren Central 9
CHEF of Lousiana, La. 28, Porter's Chapel Aca. 7
Calhoun Aca. 38, Prentiss Christian 18
Canton 49, Yazoo City 20
Cathedral 37, River Oaks, La. 0
Center Hill 34, Douglass, Tenn. 6
Charleston 14, Senatobia 0
Christian Collegiate 38, Ben's Ford, La. 14
Clarkdale 20, Mount Olive 14
Cleveland Central 26, Clarksdale 20
Clinton 22, Northwest Rankin 21, OT
Clinton Christian Academy 32, Canton Aca. 14
Collins 22, Mendenhall 20
Copiah Aca. 28, Central Hinds Aca. 12
Corinth 36, Olive Branch 28
Crystal Springs 28, Port Gibson 6
D'Iberville 42, Poplarville 22
DeSoto Central 33, Pontotoc 14
Delta Aca. 26, Hebron Christian 20
East Central 57, Hazlehurst 25
East Marion 38, Morton 22
East Union 48, Tishomingo County 10
East Webster 23, Choctaw County 20
Enterprise Clarke 35, Enterprise Lincoln 0
French Camp 20, Okolona 14
George County 21, Ocean Springs 13
Greene County 25, Quitman 6
Greenwood 45, Greenville 16
Grenada 49, Kosciusko 10
Harrison Central 31, Pascagoula 13
Hartfield Academy 42, Leake Aca. 28
Heidelberg 20, Newton 0
Heritage Aca. 32, Caledonia 12
Hernando 26, Fairley, Tenn. 0
Holmes County Central 53, Murrah 6
Houston 18, Shannon 14
Humphreys Aca. 38, North Sunflower Aca. 7
Independence 45, Potts Camp 0
Indianola Aca. 27, Central Holmes 11
Itawamba AHS 38, New Hope 0
Jackson Aca. 42, Northeast Lauderdale 27
Jackson Prep 37, Adams Christian 0
Jefferson County 28, Forest Hill 20
Jefferson Davis County 40, Lawrence County 6
Kirk Aca. 28, Marshall Aca. 22
Kossuth 34, Adamsville, Tenn. 14
Lake Cormorant 23, Horn Lake 17
Lamar School 30, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Laurel 21, Petal 14
Leake Central 46, Callaway 34
Lee Academy, Ark. 80, Delta Streets 66
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 55, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 6
Lumberton 41, Stringer 7
Madison Central 34, Pearl 21
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 47, Bayou Aca. 6
Magee 51, Wingfield 6
Manchester Aca. 55, Kemper Aca. 20
Marvell Academy, Ark. 52, Columbus Christian 12
McAdams 34, Ethel 7
Millington, Tenn. 31, Northpoint Christian 28
Mooreville 35, Belmont 8
Nanih Waiya 67, TCPS 28
Neshoba Central 34, West Lauderdale 6
Nettleton 24, Baldwyn 21
New Albany 42, Booneville 41
Newton County 31, Southeast Lauderdale 10
North Delta 32, Strayhorn 0
North Panola 26, Calhoun City 8
North Pontotoc 20, South Pontotoc 0
North Side 18, Amanda Elzy 0
Northeast Jones 48, South Jones 23
Noxapater 22, Smithville 14, OT
Oak Grove 42, Hattiesburg 34
Oxford 46, Lafayette 7
Pelahatchie 48, Forest 13
Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 34, St. Stanislaus 26
Philadelphia 23, Noxubee County 22
Picayune 54, Gulfport 47
Pillow Aca. 41, Washington School 7
Pisgah 41, Loyd Star 7
Prairie View, La. 44, Rebul Aca. 16
Presbyterian Christian 3, Sumrall 0
Provine 32, Jim Hill 8
Puckett 60, West Lincoln 57
Purvis 27, Perry Central 8
Raymond 28, Kemper County 14
Resurrection Catholic 48, Leake County 0
Richland 35, McLaurin 21
Ridgeland 42, Terry 28
Riverfield, La. 60, Hillcrest Christian 14
Rosa Fort 39, Holly Springs 7
Saltillo 36, Ripley 28
Scotlandville, La. 53, Natchez 14
Scott Central 33, Florence 6
Sebastopol 23, Richton 12
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 38, Riverdale Academy, La. 28
Shaw 24, Riverside 6
Simmons 32, Coffeeville 6
Simpson Aca. 47, East Rankin Aca. 13
South Delta 41, Leland 20
South Panola 57, Meridian 0
Southaven 32, Collierville, Tenn. 28
St. Joseph-Greenville 44, Greenville Christian 12
St. Joseph-Madison 28, St. Andrew's 7
St. Martin 41, Pearl River Central 28
St. Patrick 21, Pope John Paul II, La. 7
Starkville 35, Louisville 7
Starkville Aca. 33, Magnolia Heights 26
Stone 29, Hancock 17
Taylorsville 40, Seminary 6
Tri-County Aca. 8, Carroll Aca. 6, OT
Tunica Academy 48, Oak Hill Aca. 42
Union 42, Eupora 9
Vancleave 33, Long Beach 20
Walnut 65, Middleton, Tenn. 32
Water Valley 48, Bruce 0
Wayne Aca. 40, Newton Co. Aca. 7
West Bolivar 20, LeFlore 16
West Harrison 41, Pass Christian 38
West Jones 31, Wayne County 10
West Lowndes 36, Hamilton 0
West Marion 47, Forrest Co. AHS 7
West Point 37, Tupelo 7
West Tallahatchie 42, Ray Brooks 8
Winona 34, J.Z. George 14
Winona Christian 39, Benton Academy 7
Winston Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 7
Wooddale, Tenn. 54, Byhalia 20
Yazoo County 32, North Forrest 0
