LOCAL
Poplarville 31, South Pike 20
Kentwood 39, South Plaquemines 8
STATE
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Lumberton 29, LeFlore 28
Nanih Waiya 42, Baldwyn 14
Richton 25, Resurrection Catholic 13
Class 2A 8-Man
Championship
Manchester Aca. 36, Marvell Academy, Ark. 8
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Charleston 6, Calhoun City 3
North Side 42, East Webster 8
Scott Central 48, Enterprise Clarke 0
Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 30
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Columbia 35, Magee 0
Jefferson Davis County 14, West Marion 0
Noxubee County 14, Houston 12, OT
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Corinth 44, Itawamba AHS 31
Greenwood 14, Louisville 6
Lawrence County 13, Newton County 7, OT
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Neshoba Central 36, Lake Cormorant 28
Picayune 42, Laurel 28
West Jones 33, Wayne County 30, OT
West Point 21, Lafayette 14
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Oak Grove 42, Gulfport 24
Oxford 17, South Panola 7
Petal 27, Brandon 14
Starkville 20, Olive Branch 3
MAIS Class 3A
Championship
St. Joseph-Greenville 55, Indianola Aca. 24
MAIS Class 5A
Championship
Heritage Aca. 55, Starkville Aca. 10
