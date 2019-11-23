LOCAL

Poplarville 31, South Pike 20

Kentwood 39, South Plaquemines 8

STATE

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Lumberton 29, LeFlore 28

Nanih Waiya 42, Baldwyn 14

Richton 25, Resurrection Catholic 13

Class 2A 8-Man

Championship

Manchester Aca. 36, Marvell Academy, Ark. 8

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Charleston 6, Calhoun City 3

North Side 42, East Webster 8

Scott Central 48, Enterprise Clarke 0

Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 30

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Columbia 35, Magee 0

Jefferson Davis County 14, West Marion 0

Noxubee County 14, Houston 12, OT

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Corinth 44, Itawamba AHS 31

Greenwood 14, Louisville 6

Lawrence County 13, Newton County 7, OT

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Neshoba Central 36, Lake Cormorant 28

Picayune 42, Laurel 28

West Jones 33, Wayne County 30, OT

West Point 21, Lafayette 14

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Oak Grove 42, Gulfport 24

Oxford 17, South Panola 7

Petal 27, Brandon 14

Starkville 20, Olive Branch 3

MAIS Class 3A

Championship

St. Joseph-Greenville 55, Indianola Aca. 24

MAIS Class 5A

Championship

Heritage Aca. 55, Starkville Aca. 10

