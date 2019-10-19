South Pike soars past Raymond on senior night

The South Pike Eagles remain undefeated on the year after defeating Raymond 44-12 in Magnolia.
And even though the Eagles (9-0, 4-0) came away with the win, things got off to a rough start for the hosts.
A bad snap on the first offensive play leading to a Raymond recovery for a touchdown. It turns out that was the only wake up call the Eagles needed.
On the second offensive play for The Eagles senior tail-back Kadarious Jackson took a handoff on the Eagle 31 and raced 69 yards down the right sideline to the end-zone. Marquez Stallings rushed in the 2-point conversion putting the Eagles up 8-6.
The South Pike defense enjoyed success on the next drive when defensive tackle Kadarious Miller recovered a Raymond fumble, giving the Eagles great field position on the Ranger 25.
A few plays later, Kameron Reynolds put the Eagles up 14 -6 on a 14-yard burst up the middle. Stallings added his second 2-point conversion of the night giving the Eagles a 16-6 advantage.
South Pike continued the first quarter onslaught after forcing a Raymond punt on the following possession. Needing only one play to find pay dirt, sophomore wideout Derrick McNeil turned a short pass from Dontavious Turner into a 69 yard sprint putting the Eagles ahead 22-6.
Another Stallings rush for 2 points put the Eagles ahead 24-6. Turner called his own number after a Raymond punt on the next possession. The senior stand out scrambled in from 53 yards out increasing the lead to 30-6 as time expired in the first quarter.
The Eagles pulled their first string players after the first quarter and both teams decided to exercise the running clock rule for the final three quarters.
Stallings was impressive at tailback for the Eagles in the second quarter. The mostly-used blocking back took a handoff 63 yards down to the Raymond 4 on his first carry of the game. He finished off the drive punching it in from four yards out making the score 36-6. Backup quarterback Christopher Royal dove over the pile for the 2-point conversion taking the Eagles into the half with a 38-6 lead.
The second half saw the backups from both teams get some playing experience. Neither team found any traction in the third but Raymond managed success to begin the fourth.
The Rangers quarterback threw a jump ball in the back of the end-zone and the receiver was able to make a spectacular catch making the score 38-12.
The Eagles returned the favor on the next drive when running back Eric Rogers finished off a long drive with a 3-yard score putting the Eagles ahead 44-12 to close out the game.
It was a victorious Senior night for the Eagles and their Head Coach Brinson Wall expressed his appreciation for having a good group of leaders.
“It’s senior night. We want thank these seniors for what they have meant to our program over the last 4 years. It’s a great win for those guys,” stated the coach.
South Pike will try to stay undefeated this week as they will travel to North Jackson Field for a district showdown with Lanier.
