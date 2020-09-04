Parklane offense struggles in opener against PCS

After last year’s 42-41 heartbreaking loss against Presbyterian Christian, Parklane was hoping for a different outcome this time around as it played host Friday night.
But miscues, mistakes and a heavy dose of Bobcat running back Marquis Crosby did the Pioneers in as they fell 28-6.
The game not only marked the conference opener for the Pioneers, but also the season opener as delays and cancelations due to COVID-19 pushed the opening game back for Parklane.
“The defense played hard, but we stayed on the field all night,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “Offensively we just couldn’t get anything going and we need them to be a bigger help for our defense.”
Early in the contest it was that Pioneer (0-1, 0-1) defense that stepped up first, coming out fired up and preventing the Bobcat (2-1, 1-0) offense from finding much consistency.
However, the momentum swing did not benefit the Pioneers on offense as they too struggled to move the ball on their first drive.
The Pioneer defense shined once again on the ensuing drive as newcomer Jordan Anthony made his mark stepping in front of a Collin Necaise pass for the interception, giving the ball back to the hosts.
After what appeared to be a promising drive by the Pioneers — who moved the ball into the red zone — a fumble proved to be costly as it gave possession and the momentum back to the visitors from Hattiesburg.
But once again, the Pioneer defenders were thorns in the sides of the Bobcats early on. PCS was forced to punt from deep in its own territory.
Anthony then showed that he can make his mark on special teams as well. With less than a minute to go in the first quarter, he hauled in the punt at his own 45 yard line and sliced through the PCS defense en route to a 55-yard touchdown return. The two point conversion failed but the Pioneers enjoyed a 6-0 lead.
The Bobcats answered right back early in the second quarter, riding the coattails of Crosby who was involved in all four plays on the drive including a one-yard plunge into the end zone at the 11:15 mark. A successful extra point gave PCS its first lead of the contest at 7-6.
Mistakes by Parklane on the ensuing drive resulted in a punt keeping the momentum with the visitors.
An eight-play 56-yard drive by the Bobcats resulted in more points after Crosby scored from 27 yards out increasing the deficit for Parklane to 15-6.
Each team traded two drives apiece early in the second half, however, when it appeared that the Pioneers were going to get possession once again following a PCS punt, a muff gave the ball back to the visitors. But three plays later, the Bobcats made a mistake fumbling the ball back over to the Pioneers.
The miscues continued for the hosts as on just the second play of the drive a missed snap resulted in a fumble allowing the Bobcats to pounce on the loose ball.
The possession marked the first of three consecutive Parklane drives that stalled as a result of a giveaway. Following the third giveaway, the Bobcats took advantage going back to Crosby who scored on a nine-yard touchdown run putting PA down 22-6.
Following a successful onside kick, PCS added one more score on a 21-yard run by Cameron Shaw as the senior ran through a tired and exhausted Pioneer defense.
On defense Conner Putfark and Scott Burton led the way with nine and eight tackles, respectively.
Crosby had a big night for PCS finishing with 25 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
After the game, Stutzman said that the loss is a good teaching tool for his team as they look to turn things around.
“Some kids played hard and some kids didn’t,” he said. “We have to get in shape and we have to rebound next week and see if we can get them turned in the right direction.”
