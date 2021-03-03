It was definitely not the start to the game that Parklane baseball coach Robert Young had hoped for Monday at home against Brookhaven Academy.
But he will take the finish.
Facing a 5-0 deficit early in the contest, his team got back into the contest before a walk-off hit from Spencer Wilson pushed the Pioneers past the Cougars, 7-6.
“Our guys fought,” Young said. “I like our guys’ fight. We were down and ended up scratching back.”
The Pioneers (5-1) immediately fell behind in the top of the first after the Cougars plated five runs, taking advantage of a Parklane error to score two before getting back-to-back RBI doubles.
Despite trailing by five runs the Pioneers did not let that hinder them one bit.
“Some teams would have folded up the tent, packed the shop and we just battled-up and rock and rolled with it.”
In a bit of a role reversal, Parklane seized an opportunity at a Brookhaven Academy error. Leadoff hitter Conner Wilson not only got on base due to the mistake, but it allowed him to advance to second as well.
Courtesy runner Bruner Rushing came on for Wilson and advanced to third after a sacrifice bunt from No. 2 hitter Christian Ming.
Ensuing batter Jake Reeves then hit a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Rushing home cutting the deficit to four.
Three innings later, the Pioneers found more consistency on offense. After Reeves was hit by a pitch and Micah Weeks walked, ensuing batter Jaden Morris reached on an error while Reeves scored. Next up was Jack Brewer, who singled to right allowing Weeks and Morris to score pulling Parklane within one.
Four batters later, Ming drew a bases-loaded walk before Reeves was hit by a pitch, bringing in another run and giving the Pioneers the lead at 6-5. That lead, however, did not last long as the Cougars drew even on an RBI single.
Both teams continued to battle until the bottom of the seventh when Spencer Wilson stepped up to bat with the bases loaded and only one out. The junior delivered with a single on a fly ball to left bringing Weeks home to score the winning run.
Reeves and Brewer led the Pioneers with two RBIs apiece. Weeks had two runs scored in the win. On the mound, Conner Wilson struck out four while Dylan Dean had two.
Parklane returns to action Thursday with a road contest at Warren Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.