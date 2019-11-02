South Pike halts late North Pike rally preservin win, undefeated season

The South Pike Eagles knew that they had a chance to complete a perfect season but at the same time, they knew that it would be a tough task against not only only a district oppoent, but also a county rival.
However, the Eagles established their offensive game early, en route to a 30-14 win in Friday's regular season finale over the North Pike Jaguars.
Both squads have qualified for post season play.
"None of us as individuals are perfect but tonight we finished the regular season perfect," Eagle head coach Brinson Wall said.
The only thing standing in the way of the Eagles (11-0, 6-0) from being only the third team in school history to complete the regular season undefeated were the Jaguars of North Pike, who were looking to join their Pike County rivals in the postseason.
The game featured momentum swings for both teams as South Pike proved dominate the first half and the North pike proved to be stout in the second.
The Eagles steamed out the gate early on the first possession, driving down the field in short order capping off the possession with a 2-yard run by quarterback Dontavious Turner.
After forcing a Jaguar (5-6, 2-3) 3-and-out, South Pike kept the momentum going on its second drive when Turner hit sophomore receiver Derrick McNeil on a 21-yard fade rout for another score. Angus Armstrong added the 2-point conversion giving South Pike a 14-0 advantage.
North Pike was forced into another 3-and-out and South Pike took full advantage. The Eagles called up a quarterback draw, allowing Turner to find some space and sprint into the end zone from 65 yards out to give the Eagles their 3rd touchdown if the first quarter.
Marquez Stallings ran in for the 2-point conversion giving South Pike a 22-0 lead heading into the second.
The Eagles kept thriving in the second quarter. Brennan Felder recovered a North Pike fumble giving South Pike the ball on its 25 yard-line. On the next series, Turner connected with Alex Adams on a couple of big passes pushing the drive down to the two yard-line.
Christopher Royal punched it in from there and Angus Armstrong added the 2-point conversion pushing the Eagles ahead 30-0.
North Pike found its first bit of success right before halftime when senior quarterback Alijah Martin hooked up with Jacoby Matthews down the left sideline for a 46-yard touchdown making the score 30-6 at halftime.
The score seemed to spark the Jaguars who found more success the second half.
South Pike was forced to punt deep in its own territory. North Pike capitalized on the situation by sending an all out blitz , blocking the punt. Tavarious Quinn recovered the loose ball in the endzone giving the Jags their second score of the night.
The momentum continued to swing in the Jaguars' favor going into the 4th quarter. Martin proved to be difficult to stop for the Eagles as he marched the Jaguars all the way down to the Eagle 4 yard-line.
The South Pike defense stood its ground on four-straight plays keeping North Pike out of the end-zone as the clock ran out.
North Pike head coach Chris Smith was happy with the way his team kept playing.
“We came out big eyed,” he said. "We settled down and shut them out of the end-zone the second half. I was real proud of their effort”
The Eagles host Northeast Jones in the first round of the playoffs, while the Haguars will travel to Quitman for their first round match up.
