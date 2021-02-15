COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in a return to his native South Carolina and his shot block and resulting pair of free throws with nine seconds left helped Ole Miss stave off the Gamecocks 81-74 on Saturday.
Shuler, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, was 8-for-13 shooting with 13 points by halftime to notch his 10th straight game in double figures. He added 13 of 16 at the free throw line, seven rebounds four assists and two blocks.
Ole Miss (12-8, 6-6) had been cruising with a double digit lead for almost all of the second half until back-to-back steals by AJ Lawson and Trae Hannibal helped South Carolina (5-9, 3-7) spark a 6-0 run and cut the Ole Miss lead down to 76-69 with 1:28 remaining.
TJ Moss hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left and South Carolina trailed by five and got the ball back on a Lawson steal. He missed a 3 and Hannibal’s putback attempt was blocked by Shuler, who was fouled and made both to ice the win.
