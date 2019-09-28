The Centreville Academy Tigers picked up the win for the second week in a row, Friday, as they traveled to Vicksburg and dominated the Porter's Chapel Eagles winning by a score of 44-6.
The Tiger (3-3) defense took the field first and forced a three and out.
Centerville's offense used that as a momentum boost and lit up the scoreboard first after quarterback Jaden Morris found Colby Welch on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was completed by Morris and the Tigers took an early 8-0 lead.
The Tiger offense sputtered for the remainder of the quarter early in the second it found its rhythm as Welch found the end zone on a 14-yard run. The two-point conversion was added by Logan Longmire and the Tigers were up 16-0.
Centerville got the ball back following a turnover on downs when Longmire and Nicholas Parrish smothered the Eagles punter tackling him for a loss.
The ensuing play for the Tigers resulted in yet another touchdown when Kason Clark took the handoff and scrambled 47-yards down the field and into the end zone. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful giving Centreville a 22-0 lead.
Centreville’s next drive resulted in another touchdown when Morris found Dalton Peterson on two consecutive plays. The first was a 44-yard completion and the second was a 37-yard completion for the score. The two-point conversion was completed by Clark and the Tigers led 30-0.
Not to be out done, the Centreville defense wanted to put up a few points of its own as Clark intercepted a pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Longmire once again added the two-point conversion and the Tigers' lead extended to 38-0 at half.
The Tigers received the kick in the second half, taking the opening possession 50 yards on eight plays. Clark scored his third touchdown of the contest on a 4-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, but the Tigers took a commanding 44-0 lead. Centreville gave up a touchdown late in the contest but ran out the clock preserving the win.
Offensively, Centreville was led by Clark who recorded six carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Welch had six carries for 51 yards and a score to go along with one reception for 31 yards. Peterson tallied three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, Morris went 6-of-13 for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively the Tigers were paced by Caleb Kinabrew and Coy Baxter who had five tackles apiece. Longmire, Peterson and Ben Garrett all had four tackles.
Cetreville will return home to take on the Sylva Bay Saints in what is expecting to be a hard-fought district game.
